Every day Anadion Albertkiu writes her baby boy Micheal John Junior a message on Facebook.

It's how she's keeping his memory alive after the 6-month-old was killed in a horrific crash in Waiouru on June 13 - his family's car colliding head-on with another vehicle.

The other family has spoken about the tragedy, which has left their youngest daughter fighting for her life in Starship Children's Hospital.

But Anadion, 23, only now feels ready to speak to the Herald, to pay tribute to the little boy who "lit up my world".

Her messages to Micheal - MJ for short - are full of love and longing. Many times she says she would rather be with him but has to stay strong for his big sister, Deshamarie.

The three-year-old "loved her brother and her brother loved her," Anadion said.

She told the Herald MJ had just cut his first two teeth the week before the crash.

Born Micheal John Junior Timarearokaikah Albertkiu Makoareon November 22, he was "a crybaby" to start with but had grown into a friendly little chap who loved to be cuddled.

"He was my go-to-everyone baby," she said. "He was always alert, he didn't like sleeping. He was always happy."

A nosy baby, he was hard to feed because he was too busy looking around. But he happily chowed down on fruit sachets, and loved the swings at the park.

Around 4 months old he started sitting up by himself. He had started saying "Dad" but he was like his mum in looks and personality, Anadion said.

Michael with his big sister Desha Marie. "She loved her brother and her brother loved her," Annah says. Photo / Supplied

His death was a double blow for the Albertkiu family, who had just lost Anadion's grandfather. They were on the way home from his funeral in Whanganui when the crash happened.

MJ was taken back to Whanganui, where he was born, to be cremated. Anadion said she kept his ashes with her, which made her feel like he was still there.

And each night before bed she would look out for an especially bright star in the sky over Auckland - she liked to think it was MJ smiling down at her from heaven.

Police have not yet charged anyone over the crash, and Anadion - who was a passenger - said it was still a blur.

She had been closely following updates about Amirah Najim-Phillips, the 2-year-old from the other car who was paralysed in the crash. She hoped desperately that the little girl would survive.

But right now she was just trying to get through each day and keep MJ's memory alive.

Annah Albertkiu, 23, with her baby Michael John Junior, who was killed in a crash on State Highway 1 on June 13. Photo / Supplied

Anadion has written MJ a letter which she shared with the Herald.

"Mummy has been non-stop thinking about you since I lost you," she wrote. "My world couldn't be any more empty without you in it. I just hope you're OK and showing off your beautiful smile," she said.

"Nothing can change what happened but know you're forever missed and never forgotten my handsome man."

She believed the pair would be reunited again soon. "We just have to be patient as God has plans for Mummy and has to be strong for your big sister," she wrote.

"Ain't nothing gonna change the love I have for you, you will always be my handsome man. Just make sure you share those beautiful kisses and bring joy to all those angels around you.

"Mummy can't wait till we have warm cuddles and you're by my side again, but until then I miss you so much and love you with all my heart and soul son."