Every day Anadion Albertkiu writes her baby boy Micheal John Junior a message on Facebook.

It's how she's keeping his memory alive after the 6-month-old was killed in a horrific crash in Waiouru on June 13 - his family's car colliding head-on with another vehicle.

The other family has spoken about the tragedy, which has left their youngest daughter fighting for her life in Starship Children's Hospital.

But Anadion, 23, only now feels ready to speak to the Herald, to pay tribute to the little boy who "lit up my world".

Her messages to Micheal -