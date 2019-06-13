Up to 10 people have been injured in a serious three-car crash that has closed State Highway 1 in the central North Island.

Police were alerted to the crash on SH1 in the Waiouru Military Area, in the Ruapehu District, about 11.45am.

Initial reports indicated three vehicles were involved - it is understood as many as 10 people have been injured in the crash.

SH1 WAIOURU – CRASH – 12:30PM

Due to a #crash, #SH1 is CLOSED south of Waiouru. Due to roadworks, #SH4 is also CLOSED between Whanganui & Raetihi. Crews are currently working to re-open #SH4 but please note it may not be possible for safety reasons. Please DELAY your travel. ^EL pic.twitter.com/QpllQfS0n6 — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) June 13, 2019

A helicopter had been sent from Palmerston North.

Advertisement

The road was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.