Up to 10 people have been injured in a serious three-car crash that has closed State Highway 1 in the central North Island.

Police were alerted to the crash on SH1 in the Waiouru Military Area, in the Ruapehu District, about 11.45am.

Initial reports indicated three vehicles were involved - it is understood as many as 10 people have been injured in the crash.

A helicopter had been sent from Palmerston North.

The road was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

