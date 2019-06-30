A holiday to celebrate a child's birthday turned into a nightmare when a head-on crash left a 2-year-old paralysed and fighting for her life.

Wellington couple Daelyn Phillips, 23, and Mohammed Najim, 21, were travelling home from Auckland with their daughter Zahara, 4, and her sister Amirah when they were involved in a horrific accident on State Highway 1 near Waiouru on June 13.

An oncoming vehicle is believed to have crossed the centre line and smashed into the family's southbound car.

Two weeks later, 2-year-old Amirah is fighting for her life in intensive care at Starship children's hospital and

