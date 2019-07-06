Paul Little's optimism (June 30) for the End of Life Choice Bill shows how blind he and other supporters are to the elephant in the room. David Seymour's bill does no more than provide a behavioural framework for a doctor, which will hopefully satisfy the coroner, in the event that the doctor performs an illegal act.

Similar law in other jurisdictions has been shown not to protect the responsible doctor from being legally challenged by disgruntled family.

Don't misunderstand me, I am convinced we should have optimal law that can assist the free will of a suffering dying

Right to peaceful death

Experience of ministers

Related articles:

Righting the ship

The Muldoon era

Transport reality check