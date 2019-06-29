COMMENT:

For nearly two years now, something that hasn't stopped dogging the Prime Minister is the perception that she's too soft. Can't make tough calls. Doesn't want to upset anyone.

It's not a great tag for a Prime Minister. Strength is valuable. Voters want to trust that their leader has the mettle to make the hard calls when they're needed.

This is more of a problem for Jacinda Ardern than it was for her predecessors Helen Clark and John Key. Both were older. Both had more life experience. She, on the other hand, is both young and a woman. It's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: