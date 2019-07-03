Four people in a stolen vehicle criss-crossed every motorway in Auckland this morning, before fleeing some 20km through countryside with road spikes in their wheels.

The dramatic police chase followed a failed attempt to flag down the vehicle after it was reported stolen from Manukau.

Police spotted the vehicle on Browns Rd in Manurewa shortly after 10am, and signalled for it to stop. But the driver took off and a pursuit was initiated, according to a police spokesperson.

The fleeing vehicle headed to the Southwestern Motorway. Officers "engaged in a pursuit a number of times" before pulling out and letting the Police Eagle helicopter take over, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

READ MORE

• Baby and woman 'unrestrained' passengers in Manurewa police-chase crash

• Dramatic pursuit: Video shows cop ramming fleeing driver down a bank and into sports park

• Flare thrown at cop car as police chase crosses Auckland

The Eagle helicopter then monitored the vehicle from above. It headed back toward the Southern Motorway, then continued north and on to the Northwestern Motorway, exiting at Lincoln Rd and heading back towards the city.

It then continued on to the Northern Motorway and exited near Silverdale. Officers deployed road spikes but the vehicle sped on toward Makarau - coming to a stop on Burnside Rd, some 26km from the motorway, at around 12pm.

At around 12pm the vehicle came to a stop on Burnside Rd, north of Makarau, where all four occupants in the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident.