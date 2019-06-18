A baby and its mother were unrestrained passengers in a police pursuit which culminated in the driver crashing in South Auckland, a witness says.

The incident occurred on Solo Place in Manurewa today shortly after 2pm. The baby, which appeared to have bruising, could be heard crying shortly after the collision.

One person involved in the crash was transported by St John to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, arriving at the hospital at 3.20pm.

A witness told the Herald neither the baby nor mother were wearing seatbelts as the car crashed and its airbags deployed.

Advertisement

One person was arrested following the pursuit. Photo / Supplied

"I seen the baby in the front seat with the mum with no seatbelts on and we seen the airbags go off," the witness, who asked not to be named, said.

"The baby's actually got some bruises on the face.

"The driver ended up hitting the pole next to our house and I'm just more worried about the baby ... you could hear them crying."

A police spokesperson said a pursuit was initiated by police about 2.15pm after a "suspicious vehicle" was seen on Thompson Terrace but it failed to stop.

The pursuit ended after the car crashed into a light pole on Solo Place. Photo / Supplied

"The vehicle has then turned on Solo Place before hitting a street light ... One person has been arrested at the scene."

Police confirmed two passengers were involved in the collision but were not able to provide further information on age or gender.

St John was also unable to comment on the age or gender of the seriously injured person transported to hospital.