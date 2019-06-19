Teaching conditions

Part of the deal the teachers were seeking was a reduction in paperwork, which often took up their own, after hours, time. While the pay parity side was addressed, what about the work load?
This kind of paperwork expectation is a nightmare in other professions too, in an endeavour to dot the i's and cross the t's so that government departments and other authorities are happy, on paper at least, we are all doing the right thing.
My point is this, and I'm sure I speak for many: Allow professionals to cut down on paperwork, and let us focus on

Brexit leaver

Brexit support

Civic building

Ugly building

Troubled sectors

Custody battle

Old Choral Hall

Oranga Tamariki

Poverty link

Related articles:

Tourist drivers

Short & Sweet