A couple are in a global custody battle over their young son after the mother fled to New Zealand with the boy and is refusing to return him to his birth country where his dad lives.

The boy's father is becoming increasingly frustrated with the New Zealand court system because it will not enforce its own custody order that would see the boy returned home.

The father fears the long wait for the relocation hearing means he could be deported or run out of money before it is heard.

But the mother told the Herald it was in her son's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.