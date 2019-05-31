Holidaymakers exiting Auckland for the long weekend via State Highway 1 both north and southbound are already experiencing heavy traffic congestion.

As of 3.45pm, NZTA identified five major traffic choke points between Hamilton up to just north of Whangarei.

NZTA projected "heavy" congestion until 8pm tonight heading south out of Auckland to Takanini.

Heavy congestion was also expected heading north out of Auckland to Warkworth up until 6pm tonight.

The worst sections of inner city Auckland motorway identified by NZTA were:

Northern Motorway (SH1):

SOUTHBOUND: Heavy between Esmonde Rd and the Harbour Bridge

NORTHBOUND: Heavy between Esmonde Rd and Upper Harbour Highway

Southern Mwy (SH1):

SOUTHBOUND: Heavy between Gillies Ave and Tecoma St, heavy between Mt Wellington and Takanini

NORTHBOUND: Heavy between Mt Wellington and the City

Northwestern Mwy (SH16): SOUTHBOUND: Queue for the Northern Link

NORTHBOUND: Heavy between St Lukes Rd and Te Atatu Rd



Southwestern Mwy (SH20):

SOUTHBOUND: Heavy between Dominion Rd and Massey Rd, heavy at Cavendish Dr, the tail for the Southern Link is backed up to Lambie Dr.

NORTHBOUND: Heavy at Puhinui Rd, heavy between Coronation Rd and Neilson St.



Upper Harbour Mwy (SH18):

EASTBOUND: Free flowing

WESTBOUND: Free flowing

BE PREPARED: We are expecting congestion to occur on #SH1 both north & south of #Akl today (Fri 31 May) as holidaymakers head away for the long weekend. Check: https://t.co/tMhQ28qKDP to get tips relevant to your trip & enjoy a hassle-free drive to your destination. ^MF pic.twitter.com/SWMkb9hTee — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 31, 2019

One motorist travelling into Auckland CBD just after 3pm today described the traffic congestion as "terrible" and reported it taking over 30 minutes to make the 8km drive south over the Auckland Harbour Bridge from Takapuna.

Elsewhere in the North Island, State Highway 25 has been closed for the last few hours after a crash in the Coromandel between Hikuai and Tairua.

As of 4pm NZTA projected SH25 would still remain closed for the next three to four hours.

4.00PM UPDATE#SH25 remains CLOSED between Hikuai & Tairua. Additional time is required to complete the scene investigation so the road is likely to remain CLOSED for another 3-4 hours. Delay your journey or detour via SH25 Thames & Coromandel. ^MF https://t.co/8jVvvQFGuC — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) May 31, 2019

Motorists can plan their drive tonight with the assistance of the NZTA's holiday journey online page which offers trip tips and traffic congestion time projections.