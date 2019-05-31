A serious crash in the Coromandel this afternoon is believed to have left multiple people with critical injuries.

Emergency services, including a helicopter, are at the scene of a serious crash on Tairua Rd (State Highway 25) in Coromandel.

The single-vehicle crash happened south of Pukepoto around 12.30pm.

Police said in a statement, indications are there are serious to critical injuries among the occupants.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The road is closed as the Serious Crash Unit attends.

Diversions are in place.

MORE TO COME