A serious crash in the Coromandel this afternoon is believed to have left multiple people with critical injuries.

Emergency services, including a helicopter, are at the scene of a serious crash on Tairua Rd (State Highway 25) in Coromandel.

The single-vehicle crash happened south of Pukepoto around 12.30pm.

Police said in a statement, indications are there are serious to critical injuries among the occupants.

The road is closed as the Serious Crash Unit attends.

Diversions are in place.

