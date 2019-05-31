A serious crash in the Coromandel this afternoon is believed to have left multiple people with critical injuries.
Emergency services, including a helicopter, are at the scene of a serious crash on Tairua Rd (State Highway 25) in Coromandel.
The single-vehicle crash happened south of Pukepoto around 12.30pm.
Police said in a statement, indications are there are serious to critical injuries among the occupants.
The road is closed as the Serious Crash Unit attends.
Diversions are in place.
