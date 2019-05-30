Aucklanders have been waking under the cloud of possible thunderstorms as the Queen's Birthday wintry weekend blast begins to hit.

Auckland was struck by several rounds of heavy rain early this morning and the downpours are causing woes for motorists heading to work.

A crash on the Southern Motorway just after 7am had been blocking a citybound lane at Takanini but is now cleared, while and a crash on State Highway 1 between Warkworth and Puhoi is also causing delays.

UPDATE 7:30AM

This crash NOW CLEARED leaving northbound lanes on #SH1 through Takanini heavy, but easing. Allow extra time. ^TPhttps://t.co/0c347WQw6T — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 30, 2019

Elsewhere snow has been falling on the mountains while the West Coast has had heavy rain.

Take extra care on the roads with thunderstorms possible this morning. Please drive to the conditions. ^TPhttps://t.co/5PaXSvPfqn — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 30, 2019

Early this morning a MetService severe thunderstorm watch was in place from Hamilton to Cape Reinga that threatened to affect Auckland's morning commute and any motorists attempting to make an early long weekend getaway.

The watch had now been lifted after a front moved in overnight with embedded thunderstorms that had threatened to bring severe rain, hail and squally winds, the forecaster said.

Even while most of you are asleep, we're still here watching the weather 24/7!

You might be in for a few bright flashes, booms and rumbles in this line of rautupu (thunderstorms) moving onto the North Island.https://t.co/prKU7O2R01

^Tui pic.twitter.com/9CZbUtqctt — MetService (@MetService) May 30, 2019

The wild weather has left Auckland looking at a high of 18C today before the winter freeze hits, sending temperatures to 14C and 13C on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday is tipped to be the pick of the long weekend weather with a break in the rain and high of 16C.

The NZ Transport Agency is also urging motorists to be careful across the country as roads turn potentially hazardous with heavy long weekend traffic and changeable weather.

☔ Have the umbrella handy on Friday! A mostly dry Thursday in the North Island is turning wet overnight 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/8wIyXZb9z3 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 30, 2019

It's warning holidaying motorists heading north out of Auckland to expect heavy traffic from 1pm-6pm today. Traffic is then tipped to be heavy with returning weekenders coming south into Auckland on Monday between 10.30am-6pm.

Those long weekenders heading south out of the city should expect heavy traffic today from 10.30am through to 7.30pm.

Driving condition remain poor this morning. Please slow down, increase your following distance, keep your lights on and allow extra time. ^TPhttps://t.co/XCGJjx1Kig — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) May 30, 2019

Police national manager of road policing Superintendent Steve Greally also issued a statement telling motorists to "stay alert, be patient, and don't rush".

"More than 160 people have died on our roads this year. Tragically, many of those deaths could have been prevented if everyone took these four simple and proven road safety actions that prevent serious injury and death on our roads," he said.

Winter driving with the long Queens Birthday Weekend ahead https://t.co/gGS0g9md39 — NZTA News (@nzta_news) May 30, 2019

"Make sure everyone has their seatbelts on, remove distractions and stay focused on driving, don't get behind the wheel if you've been drinking or are tired, and drive at a safe speed for the conditions."

Long weekenders heading north can expect highs of 15C and 14C in Whangarei this Saturday and Sunday, before the rain clears on Monday for a high of 16C.

Whitianga in the Coromandel is expected to reach a high of 14C on Saturday and Sunday before a cloudy Monday with a top of 15C.

Traffic heading north and south between Wellington and the Kapiti Coast is also expected to be heavy over each day of the long weekend, NZTA said.

The capital can expect a windy and wet high of 15C today, before the temperature drops to 12C and 9C on Saturday and Sunday. Monday should be mainly fine with a high of 13C.

In the South Island, Christchurch is tipped for a high of 14C today before the temperature plummets to a wet and wintry 8C and 9C on Sunday before the weather turns fine on Monday for a top of 12C.

Overnight temperatures will drop to a freezing 1C on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Traffic is being delayed north west of Christchurch where one person was trapped after a car and tanker truck crashed on Oxford Rd (SH72), west of Cust, near Poyntz, police said.

Emergency services were working to free the person and it was unclear how badly injured they were at this stage.

SH72 was currently blocked.

Elsewhere in the South Island, the West Coast has been hit with deluges of rain after overnight heavy rain warnings from the ranges west of Nelson to Buller and Fox Glacier.

Winter Road Report - Friday 31 May. Very damp roads in general. Grit and icy spots on the Crown Range. Potential for rock slides and slips around network. Winter weather coming later today so prepare. Carry your chains in case. Full report here: https://t.co/H4YW2nA1se — QLDC (@QueenstownLakes) May 30, 2019

Snowfall was expected to affect State Highway 8 at Lindis Pass with falls to about 600m yesterday along with the Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd (SH94).

FINAL UPDATE 7:30PM

The river has now dropped and the road is OPEN. ^JPhttps://t.co/5tAW5Bi7ge — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) May 30, 2019

The freezing weekend across the country has been likened to a weather hangover by National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) meteorologist Chris Brandolini after months of warmer than average temperatures.

2019 Winter Climate Outlook for NZ! 🏔️



❄️ A fast and furious start, but...

📈 A colder than average season is unlikely.

☔ Rainfall near or below normal, except West Coast.

☀️ July may bring more settled weather.

🌊 El Niño influence continues, but may fade toward neutral. pic.twitter.com/oal9FuWRuQ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 30, 2019

However, despite a second cold snap being due to hit late next week, the overall outlook for winter was for temperatures to be normal or above average, he said.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Morning rain then occasional showers, all with possible squally thunderstorms and hail. 19C high, 10C overnight.

Auckland

Morning rain then occasional showers, all with possible squally thunderstorms and hail. 18C high, 9C overnight.

Hamilton

Morning rain then occasional showers, all with possible squally thunderstorms and hail. 16C high, 7C overnight.

Tauranga

Rain with possible squally thunderstorms and hail. 18C high, 9C overnight.

Rotorua Rain with possible squally thunderstorms and hail. 14C high, 6C overnight.

New Plymouth Periods of rain, with squally thunderstorms and hail at times. 18C high, 9C overnight.



Napier A period of morning rain, then becoming fine. 18C high, 9C overnight.

Whanganui Rain, possibly heavy, clearing afternoon but returning evening. 18C high, 8C overnight.



Wellington Any remaining rain clearing early but returning evening. 15C high, 8C overnight.



Nelson Fine spells with the chance of showers, then rain from evening with possible heavy falls. 15C high, 5C overnight.

Christchurch Rain developing this evening. 14C high, 4C overnight.



Dunedin Cloudy periods with a shower or two. Rain from evening. 10C high, 5C overnight.