It is a wet and wild start to the week for most of the country as a "very strong" southerly change heads north.

Similar weather battered much of the country yesterday, with gusts reaching 100km/h about the South Island's west coast, and over 100mm of rain about Mt Taranaki.

Auckland felt gusts yesterday of over 80km/h, which knocked out power in areas including on the North Shore and Waiheke Island.

MetService meteorologist Bill Singh said a "very strong" southerly change was making its way up the country today.

🌬️ Mother Nature sure has an interesting way of celebrating Mother's Day! The wet & windy weather continues overnight.



🔴 Areas of red are where gusts are expected to be over 100 km/hr 🔴

⚠️ Make sure to tie move or tie down and loose items before heading to bed! pic.twitter.com/RihpoZsLTj — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 12, 2019

The wildest weather was in store for central areas and the east coast.

Northern parts of the North Island would continue to experience strong winds this morning, before easing this afternoon as a ridge of high pressure moved in.

Auckland would see a few showers this morning clearing by midday, with strong southwesterlies easing and a high of 19C.

Winds getting stronger up north. Gusts of over 80km/h recorded in parts of Northland and Auckland in the last hour. Warning and watch details here https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X Here is the 2pm Satellite image. ^SG pic.twitter.com/EFPu05fdae — MetService (@MetService) May 12, 2019

On Tuesday a ridge of high pressure would lie over the North Island, while another cold front moved on to the South Island from the southwest, weakening over central and northern New Zealand on Wednesday.

An unsettled west to southwest flow would follow the front, with potential for more rain and strong winds.

Today's weather

Whangārei

A few morning showers, then increasing fine spells. Strong southwest easing from afternoon. 20C high, 10C overnight.

Auckland

A few showers clearing midday, then increasing fine spells. Strong southwest easing from afternoon. 19C high, 9C overnight.

Hamilton

Showers easing morning, then clearing by early afternoon. Strong southwesterly easing. 18C high, 3C overnight.

Tauranga

Showers easing morning, then becoming fine early afternoon. Strong southwesterly easing. 20C high, 7C overnight.

New Plymouth Showers gradually clearing morning, becoming fine afternoon. Strong southwesterlies, easing from midday. 18C high, 8C overnight.



Napier A few showers mid morning with a strong southwest change, then clearing afternoon and winds easing. 20C high, 4C overnight.

Whanganui Showers, possibly heavy this morning with a strong southerly change. Gradually clearing from late morning as winds ease. 19C high, 6C overnight.



Wellington Showers, possibly heavy as winds change gale southerly, gusts to 100km​/​h in exposed places. Clearing afternoon as winds ease. 16C high, 9C overnight.



Nelson Morning cloud and a few showers, then fine. Southwesterlies easing morning. 17C high, 8C overnight.

Christchurch Rain clearing this morning then fine. Strong southerlies, gale about Banks Peninsula with possible gusts to 100km​/​h, gradually dying out. 15C high, 2C overnight.



Dunedin Cloudy periods, isolated morning showers. Strong southwesterlies, gradually easing. 12C high, 7C overnight.