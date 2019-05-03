Armed police have turned South Auckland residents of one street away from entering the street tonight, as they respond to a dispute between "parties known to each other".

Police were called to the dispute on Pukaki Rd, Mangere, around 6.30pm today, and have since been working to speak to those involved.

Police confirmed that cordons had been put in place across Pukaki Rd, but noted there are no reported injures from the incident.

A resident of Pukaki Rd who wishes not to be named said they were turned away from entering their street by armed police at its T-intersection with Cyclamen Rd around 6.30pm.

"There was only a few cars but they [police] were turning them around and telling them go away," the resident said.

"There was one cop car on the road, and an armed officer in the middle of the road just turning people away. They didn't give any more information."