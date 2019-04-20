Police have launched a homicide investigation after the fatal shooting of a man in the south Auckland suburb of Clover Park overnight, they say.

Police and ambulance were called to Darnell Crescent at about 10.30pm last night, Saturday April 20.

The cause of death will be the subject of a post mortem examination but it appears the victim suffered a gunshot wound, police say.

Police are guarding the scene at Darnell Crescent while a scene examination is conducted.

"We are trying to establish the circumstances of what happened and why," Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua says.

"We are appealing to anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact the Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321, or anonymously on 0800 Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111."

Police are guarding the address where the man was shot at Clover Park while a scene examination is conducted. Photo / Dean Purcell

A South Auckland resident says there was a "huge police presence" on a Clover Park street late last night.

Armed police guarded the property overnight.

A resident told the Herald there had also been two ambulances on the street and police "had the whole street cordoned off".

Armed police officers were walking down the street, she said.

"We felt really safe."

She claimed "a lot of drug deals" occurred in the area and that it was best to stay inside when something was happening.

She said there had been a shooting in the nearby area about a fortnight ago and the neighbourhood was getting scarier.

"This is getting up there."

Armed police are guarding the cordon and a resident on Darnell Crescent told the Herald she felt "really safe" because of the police presence. Photo / Dean Purcell

Another resident closer to the cordon told the Herald she thought she heard four or six gunshots but said it sounded like fireworks.

"People have fireworks all the time, you don't take notice."

A man in Darnell Crescent told the Herald a property near the intersection with Dissmeyer Dr was cordoned off and under guard.

There were also about five police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

An St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they had been at the scene, but she wouldn't give any further details.