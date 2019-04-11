After an afternoon of squally showers Auckland could be set for a thunderstorm.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the squally, quick-moving rain was forecast to be followed by heavier but shortlived downpours this evening.

"You have certainly had some pretty decent scorelines go through Auckland, which has brought some brief heavy rain and some stronger gusts of wind."

Manukau Heads in the hour up to 2pm had a gust of 87km/h, Little said.

"It's been moving through quite quickly, so there hasn't been a lot of rain accumulate."

However, in the past six hours in Taranaki there had been about 30-50mm of rain, he said.

More "vigorous" showers were set to kick in this evening in Auckland, about 7pm or 8pm, with a likelihood of thunderstorms, he said.

"Hopefully after the commute home."

The heaviest rain is also yet to come in Wellington, with a southerly moving in, Little said.

Cooler temperatures were expected to come with it.

"For Wellington we have a heavy rain watch in force."

For much of the country tomorrow morning the weather outlook is again predicting showers.

By the end of tomorrow a ridge should have spread over much of the country, bringing settled weather to most places.

That settled weather was set to continue into the weekend, with just a weak front on Sunday potentially bringing some wet weather to the West Coast of the South Island.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Few showers, but afternoon rain, briefly heavy with possible squally thunderstorms. Northerlies change southwest afternoon. 21C high, 13C overnight.

Auckland

Rain from late morning, briefly heavy with possible squally thunderstorms. Northerlies change strong southwest afternoon. 21C high, 14C overnight.

Hamilton

A few showers. Rain this afternoon, heavy and possibly thundery, then showers. Northerlies change southwest afternoon. 21C high, 12C overnight.

Tauranga

The odd shower. Rain this afternoon, heavy with possible squally thunderstorms, as northerlies change gusty westerly. 22C high, 13C overnight.

New Plymouth Rain, heavy falls with possible squally thunderstorms. Northwest change strong southwest. 20C high, 11C overnight.



Napier High cloud increasing. Rain from late afternoon, chance heavy, clearing evening. Gusty northerlies turning westerly at night. 23C high, 11C overnight.

Whanganui A few showers. Rain from afternoon, possibly heavy. Northerlies change westerly evening. 19C high, 12C overnight.



Wellington A few showers. Rain from around midday, possibly heavy. Strong northerly, changing strong southerly afternoon. 18C high, 11C overnight.



Nelson Rain. Strong northerlies easing in the morning, changing southwest by evening. 19C high, 10C overnight.

Christchurch A few showers, then clearing evening but remaining cloudy. Strong southerlies gradually easing. 15C high, 9C overnight.



Dunedin Mostly cloudy. A few showers clearing during the morning but returning at night. Southwesterlies. 15C high, 9C overnight.