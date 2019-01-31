It's been so hot this week we're beginning to sound like a broken record, however, this weekend there is a reprieve on the way.

A front accompanied by cooler air will see temperatures drop to average for this time of year and many parts of the South Island will be doused with rain.

Strong winds are also lining up those in the south in the Canterbury High Country including the foothills, Otago, Fiordland and Southland.

MetService is also forecasting a heavy rain watch for the west coast of the South Island tomorrow morning.

However, several parts of the country will experience the remainder of the heatwave before temperatures drop down slightly and the wind hits.

"We could see some brief southerly gales behind the front with strong gusts all the way through to central New Zealand," MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said.

"Places like Blenheim are expected to peak at 33C on Friday ahead of the front with the maximum temperature dropping to 21C on Saturday,"

"More significantly, the overnight temperatures are expected to drop for the country as well, which will make sleeping easier over the weekend."

So it is official that inland Bay of Plenty (Kawerau), inland Wairarapa (Masterton), Blenheim in Marlborough and inland parts of Canterbury Plains (Cheviot and Culverdon) have all seen a heatwave.

Cooler change for the south tomorrow. More at https://t.co/gkmaaeL99g ^Lisa pic.twitter.com/JHzt6Nljg3 — MetService (@MetService) January 31, 2019

Yesterday, Hurunui, Pukaki, and Culverden were the hottest places in the country, reaching temperatures of 37.3C, 35.5C, and 35.1C respectively.

Director of The Hogget restaurant and bar Holly Sterne said in nearby Hawarden they were used to warm temperatures but not right through the day.

"We're pretty known up here near Cheviot and where we are in Hawarden, we're pretty well known for getting these kinds of temperatures," she said.

"But not day on day and not from early in the morning right through until the evening, normally it's just a peak temperature, so yeah, this is a bit extreme for us."

Sterne said some locals had come down seeking a reprieve from the heat under their air conditioning and to enjoy a cold drink.

Meanwhile, further up the South Island near Blenheim, MetService had recorded parts of the road which had reached temperatures over 62C.

An official heatwave had been reached yesterday for parts of the country following five days with temperatures five degrees above average.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said inland Bay of Plenty, Marlborough, and parts of Canterbury, including Cheviot, Culverden and Tekapo were all in one of these.

Griffiths said a number of other locations that had experienced consistent heat for three or more days were also likely to record official heatwaves.

They included Pukekohe, Hamilton, Taumarunui, Taupo, Palmerston North, Wellington, Porirua, Nelson, Dunedin, Gore and Invercargill.

Friday's weather forecast

Whangarei:

Long fine spells, and chance of a brief morning shower. Light winds. High 26C, Low 17C.

Auckland: Morning cloudy periods, then fine. Light winds. 26C, 18C.

Hamilton: Morning cloud breaking to long fine spells. Light winds. 26C, 14C.

Tauranga: Morning cloud clearing to fine. Westerlies developing evening. 25C, 17C.

Napier: Fine apart from evening high cloud. Light northwest, but afternoon sea breezes. 30C, 17C.

Wellington: Morning cloud then fine spells and gusty northerlies. However, rain from evening with strong southerly. 22C, 14C.

Christchurch: Fine at first with strong northerlies. Afternoon rain with a cooler, briefly gale southerly change. Wind easing evening. 29C, 11C.

Dunedin: A period of morning rain as strong northerlies change to a cooler, briefly gale southerly, then becoming fine and winds easing. 24C, 11C.

Invercargill: A period of morning rain as strong northerlies change to a cooler, briefly gale westerly, then the odd shower. 23C, 10C.