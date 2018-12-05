The wild week of weather is slowly settling down with showers and the odd thunderstorm today ahead of a fine weekend for most.

MetService meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said a front was tracking over the North Island, with most places seeing showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon down the eastern ranges.

Auckland was in for a day of occasional showers, some heavy, and possibly thundery with hail from the afternoon, before easing in the evening with a high of 18C.

There was a moderate risk of thunderstorms for the morning about western parts of the North Island south of Auckland down to the Kāpiti Coast, and in Wairarapa, the Tararua District and in the southeast corner of Hawke's Bay. These thunderstorms could produce localised heavy rain of up to 20mm per hour, and hail up to 15mm diameter.

Daytime heating, together with cold upper level temperatures over northern and central New Zealand would bring unstable conditions to many areas during the afternoon and early evening.

This time in 2017, the Tasman Sea #marineheatwave was well underway. 🌊 🌡️ A year later, the similarities are striking.



While last year was more anomalous to the west of New Zealand, it is warmer to the south this year. pic.twitter.com/mIdv4w4FJL — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 4, 2018

There was a moderate risk of thunderstorms over much of the North Island from northern Wairarapa and Manawatū up to southern Northland and also about Nelson and inland Buller during the afternoon. Any thunderstorms that eventuated were likely to produce localised heavy rain up to 25mm per hour and hail of up to 15mm diameter.

There was a high risk of thunderstorms about inland parts of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne and about the eastern ranges of Taihape, Taupō and Bay of Plenty during the afternoon and early evening. These could become severe with downpours of 25mm per hour, significant hail accumulations over 20mm diameter.

In the South Island the main action would be about the West Coast and Kaikōura, which would both see periods of rain, clearing this morning.

Into Friday and the weekend a ridge would start to build bringing settled weather to most places.

A change if regimes is coming! After a turbulent week of weather, high pressure and more settled conditions spread over the country into this weekend. Check out the stark difference in the Wind in Motion from 12pm today to midnight Friday! Forecasts @ https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^JM pic.twitter.com/nECeHU4WAb — MetService (@MetService) December 5, 2018

A front was expected to approach the far south on Saturday, then slowly move north on to the lower South Island on Sunday.

This front would bring rain to Fiordland and Stewart Island during Saturday and Sunday with scattered falls spreading further east.

This front would weaken on Monday and continue north, spreading showers and southerlies over eastern areas.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Occasional showers, some heavy, and possibly thundery with hail from afternoon, easing evening. Westerlies turning fresh southwest. 19C high, 12C overnight.

Auckland

​ Occasional showers, some heavy, and possibly thundery with hail from afternoon, easing evening. Westerlies changing fresh southerly tonight. 18C high, 11C overnight.

Hamilton

Showers, some heavy, and possibly thundery with hail from afternoon, clearing evening as westerlies turn southerly. 18C high, 7C overnight.

Tauranga

Showers developing morning, possibly heavy and thundery with hail from afternoon, clearing evening as westerlies change southerly. 19C high, 10C overnight.

New Plymouth Showers, some heavy and possibly thundery with hail, becoming fine afternoon. Westerlies changing gusty southeast around midday. 18C high, 9C overnight.



Napier Showers from late morning, possibly heavy and thundery with hail, becoming fine evening. Northwest changing southerly about midday. 20C high, 9C overnight.

Whanganui​ Showers, some heavy and possibly thundery with hail, becoming fine afternoon. Westerlies turning southerly morning. 18C high, 9C overnight.



Wellington Showers, possibly heavy, becoming few and far between in the afternoon as fine spells increase. Strong southerlies. 15C high, 11C overnight.



Nelson Morning cloud then fine. Chance shower. Light winds, afternoon sea breezes. 18C high, 7C overnight.

Christchurch Morning cloud then fine. Fresh southerlies easing this evening. 16C high, 6C overnight.



Dunedin Chance morning shower then becoming fine. Fresh southwesterlies dying out tonight. 14C high, 9C overnight.