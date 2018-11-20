An 83-year-old great-grandfather feared for his life as a meth-addict stormed into his Christchurch home and screamed, "I am going to stab you, you bastard".

For the last three decades, John McCammon and his 81-year-old wife Colleen have taken great pride in repairing and maintaining their heritage Papanui home, pottering in the garden, and enjoying their retirements in a close-knit community.

Over the same period, Maera Elizabeth Todd, 39, was growing up surrounded by violence, poverty, and drug addiction, and racking up 48 criminal convictions over nearly 30 years of offending.

The two worlds collided brutally on August 13 this year when John McCammon was mucking round home while his wife was out shopping.

Todd and another woman, who has admitted a robbery charge and will be sentenced in January, targeted the Christchurch octogenarian as a soft target and mistakenly thought he was sitting on a pile of cash.

Earlier, the attackers knocked on McCammon's door to ostensibly ask for directions, but really they were scoping out the property, Christchurch District Court heard today.

Later, Todd and her accomplice burst inside when John McCammon answered and demanded money.

One woman rummaged through bedroom drawers while Todd pushed the partially-sighted McCammon to the ground and pinned him to the floor with her leg. A silver watch was taken from his pocket.

McCammon pleaded with Todd, saying he had no money.

When he screamed for help, Todd placed a cushion over his face.

She then grabbed a pair of his gardening secateurs and held them in front of his face. She said, "I'm going to stab you, you bastard."

The attackers were disturbed when Colleen McCammon returned home.

As she opened the front door, Todd shoved her from the top step landing on her back to the concrete path.

But with the raid going wrong – and a neighbour on hearing the commotion ringing the police - the pair fled in a car.

They were stopped nearby by police who caught them red-handed with stolen items – including a cellphone, wallet, and watch.

Todd earlier pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

The two victims were hospitalised but not seriously physically injured.

However, the court heard today that the offending has left a harrowing ongoing legacy.

John McCammon demanded that Todd look him in the eye today as he read a powerful victim impact statement that described how her home invasion has left him frightened, fearful, angry and receiving regular counselling.

"The events of Monday the 13th of August have totally changed my life. I thought I was going to be killed," he told the court.

"I was petrified that I was about to be slashed with garden secateurs. The offenders were screaming at us and it was totally frightening."

The McCammons say they are too scared to stay at their beloved family home any longer but can't afford to move.

John McCammon told Todd that the psychological damage she inflicted upon them will stay forever.

"You have viciously and violently changed our lives through your totally unprovoked attack and we will never forget it," he said.

All New Zealanders are entitled to feel safe in their own home, Crown prosecutor Sean Mallett said.

The "callous and unprovoked" actions of Todd took that fundamental right away from the "vulnerable" victims, he said.

Judge Jane Farish told Todd she should be "ashamed and appalled" at her offending.

Her attack has "uplifted and disturbed" the lives of the elderly couple who no longer feel safe in their home.

The judge noted she'd been offending for nearly 30 years, after growing up in an atmosphere of violence, drug addiction and poverty.

Todd has been plagued by drug addiction for a number of years, the court heard, but she says she is motivated to go clean. Her children want her to have a different life.

Judge Farish sentenced her to seven years and four months in jail, with a requirement that she serves at least half of that period of imprisonment.

Todd was given a 25 per cent discount on her final conviction for her early guilty plea, saving the trauma, and cost, of going through a trial.

Outside court, son Chris McCammon said he was disappointed by the sentence.

"For Mum and Dad, I feel cheated for them," he said.

"The law says there is a maximum of 14 years. For the judge to give seven, and then 50 per cent of that she is up for parole… three-and-a-half…

"Todd admitted she was going to kill him. He feared for his life. I'm not happy. And ultimately I hold Andrew Little responsible. I want to invite Mr Little to a sit-down discussion and tell me why – my parents life come under threat – why do you want to have these criminals on the street and on bail.

"The suppression in court won't allow me to comment any further on these recividist criminals but Mr Little, if you're a man, I want to talk with you."