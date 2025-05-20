On the Oceania Centre website, the organisation describes itself as “dedicated to providing comprehensive services, including supporting Chinese enterprises in expanding their business and implementing projects in Oceania and English-speaking countries, as well as assisting overseas companies in entering the Chinese market”.

The mayor’s statement continued: “The Hainan province is a ‘free trade port’ and like an attractive port for foreign businesses from other countries, and potentially a more vibrant multinational opportunity for New Zealand businesses.”

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has made friends with the executive vice-governor of Hainan, China, Mao Cheofeng. Photo / File

A free trade port is a special economic zone with different laws and regulations to the rest of the country, and Hainan is China’s newest, having been set up in 2020 on the coast of the South China Sea.

Brown went to Hainan and met the governor, Mao Chaofeng, in November last year, “sharing a lot about resilience and stormwater management”, the statement said.

Other trips were made on Brown’s behalf by David Taipari, the chairman of the Independent Māori Statutory Board.

“Brown appointed David Taipari as his representative to engage with sister and friendship cities in China, given Mr Taipari travels there regularly,” the mayor said.

“He has travelled on the previous delegation to China with the mayor and has extensive networks there.

“Mr Taipari is currently attending a NZ-China Mayoral Forum as the mayor’s representative, on the basis there was no cost to the council. Other mayors from New Zealand are at this event.”

Other city institutions already have relationships with Hainan and Auckland has a direct air link to the capital of Haikou.

“The Auckland campus of Massey University has a strong existing relationship with Hainan University. An agreement between Auckland and the Hainan province is welcomed by both universities,” the mayor’s statement said.

“[And] a direct air route enables people, trade and investment flows, and the mayor would like to continue to support Auckland’s air connections, particularly through building capacity in the China component of the Southern Cross Trade Link.”

The Southern Cross Trade Link stretches from Southeast Asia to South America and has been a focus of Brown’s in his mayoralty. Last month, his manifesto-wishlist for the Government included a demand for a reciprocal visa policy with China.

Hainan wants to be like Hong Kong, the mayor’s statement said, and this could be a “very valuable” connection in the medium term.

“The province aims to become a well-developed hub for visitation, trade and investment, to match that of Hong Kong. Auckland’s connections there could be very valuable in the medium term, with impressive initiatives such as the Oceania Centre, which is home to New Zealand businesses such as Stonewood Key, Comvita and others,” the statement said.

