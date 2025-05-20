Security has been “bolstered” around Christchurch Hospital’s birthing unit after what a source says was a “very violent” assault on a staff member after her shift finished last weekend.
The Herald understands the woman had finished work at the community birthing centre Kurawaka: Waipapa on Antigua St and was likely walking to her vehicle when she was attacked. The incident did not happen on the premises.
Health authorities did not respond to requests for information last night but are expected to provide comment this morning.
Yesterday, an email was sent to all Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Waitaha Canterbury (formerly the Canterbury District Health Board) staff, confirming the incident.
“Additional security measures have been put in place after a serious assault last weekend, involving a person based in Kurawaka: Waipapa,” said the email from the Christchurch Hospital security team.
“Our security team has, as a temporary response, bolstered security in the area around this part of the hospital.
“Security escorts will temporarily be provided for Kurawaka: Waipapa staff, student nurses or midwives during the hours of darkness. This will be a priority over the coming days to provide an extra layer of security.
“Allied Security mobile patrols will focus their patrolling at the change of shifts in the central area of the hospital and Kurawaka: Waipapa.”
The unit is also expected to reduce pressure on the nearby Christchurch Women’s Hospital Maternity Unit.
Before Kurawaka: Waipapa opened, people expecting babies in Christchurch had to travel to Rangiora, Rolleston or Ashburton to access a primary birthing unit.
Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 19 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz