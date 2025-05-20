“Additional security measures have been put in place after a serious assault last weekend, involving a person based in Kurawaka: Waipapa,” said the email from the Christchurch Hospital security team.

“Our security team has, as a temporary response, bolstered security in the area around this part of the hospital.

“Security escorts will temporarily be provided for Kurawaka: Waipapa staff, student nurses or midwives during the hours of darkness. This will be a priority over the coming days to provide an extra layer of security.

“Allied Security mobile patrols will focus their patrolling at the change of shifts in the central area of the hospital and Kurawaka: Waipapa.”

The assault happened on a staff member who had just finished work at Kurawaka: Waipapa – Christchurch's new primary birthing unit. Photo / Te Whatu Ora

The security team assured staff that the health and safety of Te Whatu Ora employees and others who work on the hospital campus was its top priority.

The incident was described as a timely reminder about how everyone can help look after themselves and others.

“Ensuring your personal safety when leaving or arriving at the hospital involves a mix of situational awareness, planning and taking precautions,” the security team said.

“Whether within one of our campuses or travelling to and from work, please be always conscious of your security and take appropriate actions to protect yourself and your property.

“Taking these precautions can help minimise risks and ensure your personal safety.”

Staff with concerns were encouraged to speak to their managers.

“Other staff may have also experienced similar incidents so it’s important these are raised,” the email said.

“You should also take the time to report even what you may think is a minor incident.”

Until 2023, the only primary birthing unit in Christchurch was located at St George’s Hospital. That unit closed – despite protest and petitions from thousands of people – when St George’s maternity contract with Te Whatu Ora ended.

Kurawaka: Waipapa opened in April 2024. The unit was designed to provide a more home-like and calming environment for low-risk births, with about 2000 babies expected to be delivered each year.

The unit is also expected to reduce pressure on the nearby Christchurch Women’s Hospital Maternity Unit.

Before Kurawaka: Waipapa opened, people expecting babies in Christchurch had to travel to Rangiora, Rolleston or Ashburton to access a primary birthing unit.

Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 19 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz