Prices dipped in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 0.9% decrease across the board.
This follows an impressive 4.6% jump from the previous auction.
This is the final Global Dairy Trade Auction for the season, which officially finishes on May 31.
Most dairy farmers dry off their herds in late autumn (May–June) to give cows a rest period before calving, which typically begins in July and August.
Whole milk powder, which has the biggest impact on Fonterra‘s farmgate milk price, dropped 1.0%, to an average of US$4332/MT.