Fine weather of varying degrees is on the cards throughout the country today.

"Mainly fine", "mostly fine" - any variation including the word fine is forecast right through the weekend, largely thanks to a big ridge of high pressure over the country.

"We are in for several days of fine and settled weather, with lots of sunshine," MetService meteorologist Arno Dyason said.

Most areas might get a little cloud this morning, but this should burn off for a fine afternoon. Temperatures in the late teens to 20C are forecast across the country.

Light southwesterlies tending southeasterly and a high of 20C are forecast for Auckland.

Similar weather is in store for Whangarei, Tauranga and Hamilton.

The fine period will be welcome news for Rotorua and the suburb of Ngongotaha, which was savaged by heavy flooding on Sunday.

A sunny day is forecast there with a high of 16C.

Eastern areas from Northland, to Gisborne and Hawke's Bay may see a few light showers through the morning, but should clear for a fine afternoon.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on the East Coast today as the southerly flow dies.

"All in all it will be much more settled than it has been," Dyason said.

As the winds die down and the clouds clear through the day, temperatures will drop slightly.

Northern areas and the usual spots inland across both islands could get some frosts and cooler temperatures overnight.

A cold front is expected to move northeast across the South Island on Saturday, then weaken and move slowly northeast over the North Island on Sunday.

A second front is expected to approach the lower South Island late on Sunday.

Periods of rain are expected about western parts of the South Island and lower North Island with these fronts.

Today's weather

Whangarei

Fine spells. However, chance shower from late morning. Southwesterlies change southeast in the evening. 20C high, 11C overnight.

Auckland Fine. Southwesterlies change southeast in the morning. 20C high, 8C overnight.

Hamilton A fine day. Early southeasterly change. 20C high, 3C overnight.

Tauranga Fine with southerlies. 20C high, 7C overnight.

New Plymouth A fine day. Strong southeasterlies. 17C high, 7C overnight.

Napier Cloudy with a few showers, clearing to fine spells afternoon. Fresh southerlies, easing evening. 16C high, 9C overnight.

Wellington​ Fine spells increasing. However, the odd shower before dawn. Strong southerlies, easing evening. 14C high, 7C overnight.

Nelson​ Fine, apart some morning cloud. Light winds. 17C high, 8C overnight.

Christchurch​ Cloudy, chance shower. Becoming fine this morning. Southwesterlies dying out in the morning. 15C high, 6C overnight.

Dunedin​ Fine, some morning cloud. Southwesterlies dying out afternoon. 17C high, 8C overnight.