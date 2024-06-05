Pen Wanklyn and Maxine Francois are the 2024 Kahlenberg Cup women's pairs champions at Poverty Bay Golf Club. The Wanklyn-Francois combo defeated Gay Young and Peri Gayford 2 and 1 in the handicap matchplay final in challenging conditions. Wanklyn qualified on her own for the cup and the pair had to dig deep to see off Lynne Holmberg – playing by herself – on the 18th en route to the semifinals, where they beat Colleen Skuse and Marg Colebourne 3 and 2. Young and Peri Gayford defeated Mary Allan and Anne Gemmell 5 and 4 in their semi. Holmberg and Di Sherratt won the Kahlenberg Cup Plate final after playing together only once over the series. Holmberg was away for qualifying and her original partner, Sarah Eriksen, fell ill. Di Sherratt replaced her for qualifying, but was unavailable for the first round and semis. Holmberg lost to the eventual cup champions, but defeated Birgitt Whyte and Faye Allen on the 20th hole in the plate semis. Holmberg and Sherratt, together at last, downed Kirsty Shaw and Vicki Fraser 3 and 2 in the final. Photo / Paul Rickard