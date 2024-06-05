Pen Wanklyn and Maxine Francois are the 2024 Kahlenberg Cup women's pairs champions at Poverty Bay Golf Club. The Wanklyn-Francois combo defeated Gay Young and Peri Gayford 2 and 1 in the handicap matchplay final in challenging conditions. Wanklyn qualified on her own for the cup and the pair had to dig deep to see off Lynne Holmberg – playing by herself – on the 18th en route to the semifinals, where they beat Colleen Skuse and Marg Colebourne 3 and 2. Young and Peri Gayford defeated Mary Allan and Anne Gemmell 5 and 4 in their semi. Holmberg and Di Sherratt won the Kahlenberg Cup Plate final after playing together only once over the series. Holmberg was away for qualifying and her original partner, Sarah Eriksen, fell ill. Di Sherratt replaced her for qualifying, but was unavailable for the first round and semis. Holmberg lost to the eventual cup champions, but defeated Birgitt Whyte and Faye Allen on the 20th hole in the plate semis. Holmberg and Sherratt, together at last, downed Kirsty Shaw and Vicki Fraser 3 and 2 in the final. Photo / Paul Rickard
Poverty Bay
Paul Reid and James McGregor produced their best rounds at the Bay in a long time in the veterans’ Stableford on Tuesday.
Reid won with 84-18, 66, for 42 points – his lowest round since November 22 of 2022.
McGregor also had 42 points from his 83-17-66, which featured twos on the second and sixth holes in what was his best score on his home track since November 20, 2021.
Tony Akroyd had four birdies in five holes in a front nine holes of two-over par 34 in Saturday’s Stableford. He ended up carding two-over 74-5-69, for 39 points, to win division 1.
Division 2 was a Williams 1-2. Tristin Williams won with 106-40-66, for 42 points, while grandfather Hamish was second on 38.
TUESDAY - Veterans’ Stableford: P Reid 42, J. McGregor 42, K. Goldsmith 39, T. Goldsmith 37, L. Foster 36, K. Ellison 36.
Twos: J McGregor 2.
SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford, division 1: D. Wilson 40, J. Situ 37, M. Jefferson 34.
Division 2: R. Chalmers 37, C. Carmody 36, L. Hewson 35.
Twos: D. Patumaka, M. Jefferson.
Approach: P. Dow.
SATURDAY - Men’s Stableford, division 1: T. Akroyd 39, P. Clayton 38, P. Dow 37, M. Callaghan 37.
Division 2: T. Williams 42, H. Williams 38, C. Carmody 36.
Twos: M. Callaghan.
Approach: P. Dow.
WEDNESDAY - Women’s Stableford: Sally Spence 37.
Kahlenberg Cup women’s pairs semifinals: G. Young/P. Gayford def M. Allan/A. Gemmell 5 and 4; P. Wanklyn/M. Francois def M. Colebourne/C. Skuse 3 and 2.
Plate: K. Shaw/V. Fraser def A. Witters/O. Thompson; L. Holmberg/D. Sherratt def B. Whyte/F. Allen on the 20th.
MONDAY (May 27) - Women’s Stableford: O. Thompson 30.
THURSDAY (May 30) - Men’s Stableford, division 1: B. Colbert 38, E. Brown 36, P. Clayton 36, W. Brown 35.
Division 2: M. Thomas 36, R. Murphy 36, B. Allen 35, M. Smith 35
Twos: S. Harbottle, J. Jenner, W. Brown
Approach: E. Brown.
COMING UP: SATURDAY, June 15, Gisborne Motors Ford Mazda Barns-Graham Cup men’s pairs qualifying, entry sheet in pro shop, barbecue, lucky card draws, round 1 of matchplay June 22, round 2 June 29, round 3 July 6, round 4, July 13, finals day July 14.
Te Puia Hot Springs
The temperature has dropped but Daryl Goldsmith’s golfing mercury was in the 40s in Sunday’s club competition.
Goldsmith won the men’s Stableford with 81-20-61, for 42 points, while James Forrester wasn’t far behind in second with 76-14-62, for 40.
SUNDAY - Women’s Stableford: H. McClutchie 31, R. Ngatai 27, D. Ruwhiu 25.
Men’s Stableford: D. Goldsmith 81-20-61, 42; J. Forrester 76-14-62, 40; B. Clark 79-13-66, 36.
Twos: J. Puha.
Tolaga Bay
All hail, King John.
Johnny Hale ruled the fairways on Sunday as he plundered the net competition.
Hale’s 89-27-62 was his first sub-90 round since the end of July, 2022.
SUNDAY - Net: J. Hale 62, M. Watts 70, B. Yates 70.
Putts: R. Pomana 25.
Twos: Joel Lincoln.
Approach: T. Higgs.
Electrinet Park
Kino White proved too good for Tracey Ford in the John Penny Cup women’s matchplay final.
White won the decider 4 and 3.
Tony Leggett got that winning feeling a couple of weeks out from the Te Kanawa pairs with victory in the Irish Stableford on Sunday.
Leggett won the Irish Stableford on Sunday with 72 points and playing the format to perfection.
In an Irish Stableford, a player multiplies each of their first six holes by one, the next six by two and the last six by three.
Leggett finished strongly, including a birdie on the 18th, to shoot 93-20-73 and win by three points from Duane Mauheni and Cliff Nepe.
The Te Kanawa pairs, one of the most sought-after trophies in Park men’s golf, tees off with qualifying on the weekend of June 15 and 16.
As of yesterday, there was a good number of pairs entered for what is sure to be a hotly-contested 2024 edition.
SUNDAY - Irish Stableford: T. Leggett 72, D. Mauheni 69, C. Nepe 69, P. Stewart 68.
Twos: J. Devery, M. Christophers, A. Pahina.
TUESDAY (May 28) – Veterans’ Stableford: W. Carpendale 31, P. Koorey 31, A. Pahina 31, A. Lewington 30.
Patutahi
Tony Green the golfer is back.
The Patutahi president has had a couple of shockers in recent weeks – including a century after lunch at the Tahunga Men’s Open – but bounced back on Sunday to win the senior men’s Stableford with 78-12-66, for 40 points.
Korban Harrison-Allen won the junior division with 81-16-65, for 41.
Andy Nimmo was the countback best of a group of three players on the top score of 38 points in the voucher day Stableford on Monday. Shelley Robertson’s 35 won the women’s competition.
MONDAY - Voucher day Stableford, men: A. Nimmo 38, G. Tattersfield 38, A. Zame 38, J. Phillips 37.
Women: S. Robertson 35, S. Gray 34.
SUNDAY - Stableford, senior men: T. Green 40, B. McKenzie 36, P. Hokianga 35, P. Summersby 35, J. Brown 34.
Junior men: K. Harrison-Allan 41, L. Jamieson 39, Sel Skudder 38, T. Nickerson 38, M. de Luze 36.
Women: D. Johnston 34.
Twos: Sel Skudder.
FRIDAY - Meat pack nine-hole Stableford, senior division: R. Mottart 21, J. Brown 20, A. Nimmo 19, D. Dodgshun 19, G. Tattersfield 19.
Junior division: A. Zame 20, D. Skudder 19, C. Bumfield 19, K. Sarich 18, C. Harris 18.
Waikohu
Terry Reeves turned on a fittingly royal performance on King’s Birthday Monday.
Reeves fired a brilliant one-under 69-2-67, for 39 points, to win the men’s Stableford.
His round featured four birdies, including the jackpot of two twos (on the seventh and 16th holes).
Another Reeves is emerging as a golfing talent at Te K.
Alexine Reeves won the women’s Stableford on Monday with 114-47-67, for 41 points.
Andrea Reeves was second with 95-27-68, for 40.
MONDAY - Men’s Stableford: T. Reeves 39, L. Green 36, C. Ruru 33, R. Reeves 31, I. Ruru 31, T. Smith 31.
Women’s Stableford: A. Reeves 41, A. Reeves 40, A. Tamanui-Nunn 33, E. Wynyard 32, C. Te Rito 31.
Twos: Terry Reeves 2, Percy Milner.
Jackpot: T. Reeves.
COMING UP: SUNDAY, meeting 9am, first round of men’s and women’s handicap singles; SATURDAY June 15, Waikohu Men’s Open.
Golf rules course
Hawke’s Bay Golf Referees Association is running a Level 1 power point rules course at Poverty Bay Golf Club on Monday, June 10 and Monday, June 17, from 5.30pm.
Each session will be around one and a half hours. A practical demonstration will be held at the course on June 23 at 2.30pm.
The course is designed to give all golfers a chance to learn the more common rules and is ideal for club players and those new to the game.
At the completion of the course, all candidates are encouraged to sit a one-hour Level 1 examination at the club at 5.30pm on Monday, June 24.
A Level 2 course is scheduled for three Mondays in August and will also feature an examination.
For inquiries or to register, contact rules presenter Duncan Bush at 0211502170 or duncbush@gmail.com, or HB referees association secretary/treasurer Lance Williams at 0211300089 or lance_k_w@hotmail.com.