Colin Crawford from the Auckland Police Impairment Prevention Team and his team have established a checkpoint on Saleyards Rd, Otahuhu. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police across the country are encouraging people to be sensible and look after themselves and their friends when celebrating this New Year.

Officers will be out in force enforcing liquor bans across hotspots while revellers ring in 2024.

A Waikato Police spokesperson said Whangamatā swells with young people every year to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

“There is a reported increase of up to 60,000-70,000 additional people and each year police arrest many breaching the liquor ban.”

Liquor bans prohibit alcohol from being consumed or brought into the street or public places like beaches or parks.

It does not include alcohol being transported directly to a restaurant or a private home.

Anyone who breaches a liquor ban is liable for a fine of up to $250 and may also be arrested.

Bay of Plenty police said this year’s alcohol-free areas will be Tauranga city centre, Mount Maunganui, including the Main Beach but excluding Pilot Bay, Memorial Park, Merivale shops and surrounding streets, including Surrey Grove Reserve and Merivale Community Centre, Waitaha Reserve, including Welcome Bay Hall, Arataki Park, Greerton Village, including Liston Park, Topaz Drive Reserve and part of Domain Rd and Gravatt Rd, Brookfield Shopping Centre, and surrounding streets, Waiariki St off Maranui St and all beaches, reserves and public places on the seaward side of Papamoa Beach Rd, Taylor Rd, Motiti Rd and Karewa Pde.

A Central District Police spokesperson said there will be a strong presence across the district through the New Year period, focusing on prevention and helping those celebrating to stay safe.

“If you are heading off to an event, make sure you look after your friends and whānau and always have a plan on how to get to and from an event safely,” the spokesperson said.

“Have a plan B and keep an eye on your alcohol consumption.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and whānau are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.”

Police reinforced it is an offence to supply a minor (a person of 17 years of age, or younger) with alcohol.

“If you are the parent or legal guardian of a minor, and you wish to supply them with alcohol, it must be done safely and reasonably.

“Failure to do so is punishable by a fine of up to $2000.”

Police also said those responsible for teenagers, particularly if they are drinking, to ensure any alcohol provided is given and consumed in a safe home environment, and to not assume their teen would not make poor decisions around alcohol.

“If they’re going out ensure they have eaten and consumed water, have a fully charged cellphone, a safe place to meet friends, and a plan to get home safely.”

Police are also encouraging people to be patient, keep calm, drive sober and pull over if they are feeling tired.

The holiday road toll currently sits at 12 after a second person died from a serious crash west of the Kaimai Summit on Thursday afternoon.