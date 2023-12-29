Fireworks, theme parties and a quiet night in are all good options in the Waikato this New Year's Eve.

With New Year’s Eve upon us, it’s time to ring out 2023 and look forward to what’s in store for 2024. We’ve rounded up five of the best ways to spend December 31 in the Waikato.

Best for all the family: Taupō Big Bang, 6.30pm to midnight

Taupō is known for being a family-friendly destination, and they don’t let the reputation slip when it comes to seeing out the old year.

Taupō District Council runs the annual Big Bang event in partnership with Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board and Temple Productions, which features not one, but two fireworks displays.

The first display, dubbed the “mini bang’” goes off at 10pm, making it perfect for the little ones who might not hold out until midnight.

Starting from 6.30pm at the lakefront space / Tapuaeharuru on Roberts St, there’s also entertainment, live music and food guaranteed to keep the whole whānau occupied.

The event ends with the final display at midnight and is alcohol-, vape-, smoke- and dog-free.

Best for dancing the night away: Coroglen Tavern, Coromandel, 5.30pm onwards

To celebrate the end of the year and to welcome 2024, the Coroglen Tavern has put together the Nikau Rythm presents: NYE ‘23 concert, with three shows across three days.

The artist line-up over the festival includes Tiki Taane, The Black Seeds and Flamingo Pier. Tickets and more information online via the NYE23 website.

Best for going back to the future: Nivara Lounge, Hamilton, 8pm – 2am

If you think its been downhill for fashion and music since the 80s, the Eighties Forever New Year’s Eve Party at Nivara Lounge is the place to be this New Year’s Eve.

12XU presents a dance party where costumes and fancy dress are strongly encouraged- preferably with an 80s theme, of course.

The event is 18+, and tickets are available via Tickettailor.

Best free event: New Year’s Eve Party, at SkyCity Hamilton, 8.30pm onwards

Dance and dine into the new year on the casino floor, with live entertainment from Ra Charmian Band and Gemma Celeste at the Amuse Bar and Kitchen right through to the countdown.

This is an R20 and free event, with details via Eventfinder.

Best for a quiet night in: The Royal Variety Performance 2023, 7pm–9pm

Not everyone turns into a party animal come December 31; if your idea of fun is curling up on the sofa then TVNZ1 has you covered.

This year’s Royal Variety Performance, hosted by Bradley Walsh of The Chase fame, promises acts from Cher, Derren Brown and Sister Act, among others.

The whole thing takes place within easy reach of the jug (or beer fridge), and it’s over by 9pm.





