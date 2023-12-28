There is something for everyone when it comes to New Year’s Eve celebrations and whether you enjoy an all-night rager, a family-friendly fair or the bang of fireworks- the Bay of Plenty has something for you.

Bay Dreams, a festival hosting about 15,000 people at the start of this year, saw people flock in from out of town and millions was injected into the local economy.

This year, the Blackcaps v Bangladesh is on for two games at the Bay Oval and there are five community events run by Tauranga City Council.

Saturday, December 30: A Summer’s Day Live

Dire Straits Legacy. Photo / Supplied

Dire Straits have a big name in the rock world and they will be descending on Tauranga a day shy of New Year’s Eve alongside hard rock Scottish band Nazareth.

The summer concert series began in 2019 with a mission to bring iconic acts and local legends to the regional stages.

The series has previously included musical legends TOTO, Bryan Adams, UB40, Jefferson Starship and Dragon.

The concert spanned across three other locations- Napier, Matakana and New Plymouth.

Sunday, December 31: Famous Last Words

After a sold-out debut last year, Famous Last Words returns to Mercury Baypark Arena to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The festival will not only feature an international drum and bass lineup, but carnival rides, local artists and silent discos.

Headlining acts include Delta Heavy, who will also play at Bay Dreams, and Gisborne’s Rhythm and Vines and London electronic artist Metrik.

VIP options will be available for the first time this year, including access to the VIP lounge, express entry, VIP parking, a private bar and VIP bathrooms.

Bus services will be available from Gordan Spratt Reserve and Mount Sports Club.

Friday, December 29 to Sunday, December 31: NYE’23

Festival-goers can party for three nights in the beautiful Coromandel for the festival NYE’23 at The Coroglen Tavern.

The R18 event covers a diverse range of music genres, including drum & bass, house, rock ‘n’ roll, dub, reggae, roots, funk, soul and dubstep.

Wellington reggae group The Black Seeds, Tiki Taane and hip-hop talent Chaii are just a few of the 16 artists headlining the multi-day event.

People can camp at the venue, but with a limit of one night only due to land-use restrictions.

Sunday, December 31: Bangerz

The Rising Tide is a favourite spot for locals and visitors alike. Photo / Supplied

Mount Maunganui’s The Rising Tide is sending off 2023 with a “groovy” countdown to the next year, featuring the sounds of the 1970s, 80s, 90s and the early 2000s.

From 8pm to 11pm, the DJ duo, Pretty Fly & A White Guy will be playing decade favourites- and prizes will be drawn for the “best decades costume”.

It’s the bar’s sixth New Year’s Eve festival, with last year’s event selling out a month before.

Sunday, December 31: Big Bang Fireworks Display

A previous Great Lake Taupō Big Bang New Year's Eve fireworks display. Photo / Supplied

Enjoy New Year’s Eve in Taupō with its annual fireworks event hosted at Tapuaeharuru, Roberts St.

The night runs from 6.30pm to midnight with family-friendly activities, mini bang fireworks, food vendors and live music.

For safety reasons, Roberts St will be closed from 7am on December 31 and will reopen the next day at 2am.

The event is held by Taupō District Council in partnership with Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board and Temple Productions.

Friday, December 29 and Sunday, December 31: Blackcaps v Bangladesh

Mount Maunganui will play host to the Summer of More this New Year as the Black Caps and Bangladesh face off in two T20 internationals at Bay Oval on December 29 and New Year’s Eve.

The December 29 night duel from 7-10pm under lights promises “to be a party with DJs, flame-throwers and a lights show set to wow the fans.

The New Year’s Eve T20 match from 1pm has been always been a major hit with families and strong ticket sales indicating a bumper crowd to see off 2023.

Sunday, December 31: Tauranga City Council events

There will be five council events across Tauranga for the public to enjoy this New Year’s Eve.

All events take place from 6pm to 9:30pm and finish with fireworks, except the Greerton celebration, which ends the night with a laser light show due to horses on site.

The Fergusson Park event at Matua is offering a low sensory event from 5:30pm to 6pm- with limited sound and crowds for those who experience sensory sensitivities or accessibility requirements.

The events take place at Gordon Spratt Reserve in Pāpāmoa, The Waterfront in Tauranga City Centre, Fergusson Park in Matua, the Tauranga Racecourse in Greerton and Blake Park in Mount Maunganui.

All the events are alcohol and smoke-free as temporary and permanent liquor bans are in place in and around each site.

Wednesday, January 3: Bay Dreams

Bay Dreams festival is always popular. Photo / Joel McDowell

Summer music festival Bay Dreams North in Tauranga draws in thousands of party-goers wanting to keep New Year’s going, with about 15,000 people attending at the start of this year.

The festival will be held at Wharepai Domain for the first time since it was launched in 2016, leaving behind its old location of Mercury Baypark.

An organiser said the venue had a smaller capacity but more shade, shorter queues, and a more “premium offering”.

The event runs from noon to 10.30pm and popular artists in the lineup include American rapper Quavo, English drum and bass duo Delta Heavy and Australian producer Luude, best known for his 2021 cover of Down Under.

Wednesday, December 27 to Sunday, January 7: Tauranga Summer Carnival

Memorial Park has been transformed into an unforgettable night of family fun including carnival rides, games and food.

From 6pm-10pm on Jordan Field, the community can enjoy free entry with a pay-by-ride system with favourites including the merry-go-round, ferris wheel, dodgems and bouncy castle.

Sunday, December 31: The Day Out Markets

From 9am to 1am on the last day of 2023, you can grab a bite to eat at Bethlehem Town Centre while you listen to live music from local musicians.

A range of stalls from local makers, creatives and artisans will line the town centre between Options Gifts & Homewares and Coffee Club.

The event takes place every Sunday, with something for the whole family including free games and activities.

Sunday, December 31 to Tuesday, January 2: The Extravaganza Fair

The main stage at The Extravaganza Fair. Photo / Kate

A circus and a magic show will be just some of the fun featured at the unique market and festival touring Aotearoa.

Market stalls, arts and crafts, food, musical entertainment and kids shows can be experienced with free entry for children and a gold coin for adults.

The event will take place at Waihi Beach Community Centre on Beach Rd from 9am to 7pm on New Year’s Eve, and 9am to 5pm for the two days it runs in 2024.

Sunday, December 31: New Year’s Eve Whānau Market

To celebrate New Year’s Eve, the Rotorua Night Market on Tūtānekai St will run with added entertainment and a later-than-normal finishing time.

Rotorua Lakes Council and Unison sponsored the family-friendly event, with live music and food from 5pm through to 9pm.

Throughout the evening, there will be three acts including 16-year-old Nikau Grace, Tyze and Cook Islands dancing.

A balloon man will also be part of the entertainment and food vendors with cuisines such as Mexican, Filipino and Chinese can be enjoyed.

Alcohol-free areas:

Temporary alcohol-free areas in Tauranga are in place until January 7 and coincide with existing alcohol-free areas.

In Mount Maunganui, an alcohol ban runs throughout the entire suburb, its beaches and the mountain itself. The boundary includes Pilot Bay, the Main Beach to the end of Marine Parade, and down Tweed St through to Hull Rd. There was also a 24/7 ban at the Ōmanu Surf Club, on Waiariki St, Surf Road, Newton St and the Soper Reserve.

Oceanbeach Rd and Maranui St - from Tweed St to Sandhurst Drive - have an alcohol ban between 9pm and 7am.

In Pāpāmoa, the liquor-free areas are on the seaward side of Pāpāmoa Beach Rd, from Sandhurst Drive to the end of Karewa Parade, including Harrison’s Cut, Pāpāmoa Domain, Taylor Reserve and Motiti Reserve. A section of Domain Rd from the beach to Topaz Drive Reserve, and Gravatt Rd to just past Fashion Island is also subject to the alcohol ban.

The council has also placed a 24/7 ban outside Mercury Baypark Arena on Truman Lane and State Highway 2 - from Sandhurst Drive to Girven Rd - from December 31 to January 7. This will include Gloucester Rd, Eversham Rd, Denny Hulme Drive, Francevic Ave and Ocean Downs Reserve.

On the other side of the bridge, there is a 24/7 ban in Welcome Bay’s Gordon Spratt Reserve, Alice Way and Parton Rd, Fergusson Park in Matua, and the Tauranga Race Course.

Mercury Baypark and surrounding roads will be alcohol-free in the areas between Gloucester Road and State Highway 2, extending down from Girven Rd to Ocean Down Reserve, as well as Truman Lane and Mangatawa Link Road.

The temporary alcohol bans are in addition to existing bans at Memorial Park, Waitaha Reserve, including Welcome Bay Hall, Greerton Village, including Liston Park, and the Brookfield Shopping Centre and surrounding streets.

Weather:

Metservice Meteorologist John Law said the lead-up to the New Year looked unsettled in the Bay of Plenty, with rain expected on New Year’s Eve, hopefully clearing just before midnight.

The start of the New Year looked more promising, with high pressure and some sunnier conditions expected.

Tauranga temperatures likely ranged between 14C at night and 25C during the day and for Rotorua, 10C at night and 23C during the day was expected.

“Although these daytime temperatures are not likely to be much different from what we have at the moment, the cooler nights will make for some more comfort,” Law said.

The water temperatures in the Bay and the Lakes will be around 20C

Traffic:

Peak traffic times for roads out of Tauranga can be found on NZTA’s Journey Planner.

Around the Coromandel, there were still a number of sites on State Highway 25 under repair following last summer’s storms.

Roger Brady, Acting Manager of Maintenance and Operations for the Waikato and Bay of Plenty said road works across the Coromandel and around the region would be stopped until Sunday night, January 7 to help ease the worst of the peak-holiday traffic.

Eastbound traffic on State Highway 2 between Paeroa and Waihi will likely be at its heaviest on 29 December.

Westbound, the heaviest traffic is expected to be on January 2 and 3.

Road users should expect SH2 between Tauranga and Katikati will also be busy at times over the holidays.

And as always, traffic will be heavy on State Highway 29 (SH29) over the Kaimai Range.

Harriet Laughton is a multi-media journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.