Tania Rangingangana Simpson, Waikato, received an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to governance and Māori, in this year's New Year Honours.

Tania Rangingangana Simpson, Waikato, received an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to governance and Māori, in this year's New Year Honours.

A businesswoman who has based her career on improving outcomes for Māori, was surprised to hear that she had been recognised in this year’s New Year Honours.

Tania Rangingangana Simpson (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngā Puhi, Ngāi Tahu), from Matangi, Waikato, has been awarded an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to governance and Māori.

“Literally and figuratively, it’s clearly an honour. I was unexpectedly surprised.”

Simpson is a professional director with over 27 years of expertise in governance, spanning various roles in iwi, not-for-profit, commercial, and public sectors, and her career has seen her focus on projects and roles aimed at improving outcomes for Māori, iwi development, and recognising Māori values within business.

Simpson, said her upbringing in a small town instilled in her the passion she now holds to enhance all outcomes for the Māori community.

Tania Simpson, wants non-Māori people to some extent adopt the Māori culture as part of a norm in NZ. Photo / Tania Simpson

“In a small community of Te Kūiti and Otorohanga, and living in a bicultural community, it made me want to protect and enhance the language, the culture, and the wellbeing of Māori in Aotearoa.

“I want the ability for Māori to be Māori, and to live as Māori in Aotearoa. But I also want for non-Māori people to have the opportunity to enjoy and engage with the culture, and to some extent adopt it as part of a norm in our country.”

She also expressed her desire to improve the culture for both the current and future generations.

“My yardstick is really about my children, their future, and their ability to live and work as Māori without having to, or feeling like they have to compromise their identity.

“It’s just about making it better for each generation.”

Simpson believes it’s significant to expose people to Māori culture and said a lot of the positions she had held were with organisations in the early stages of developing iwi relationships.

“That’s the role I’ve played in all my positions and it’s my particular field of interest and commitment.”

She has seen a lot of success throughout her career including being the first Māori director and a deputy chair of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, between 2014 and 2022. She has received awards for Women in Governance, Māori Governance Leader, and the Kawenata Award for business.

“It came at a time when the Minister of Finance wanted a voice at the board table that was more connected with grassroots and community thinking.

“Being the first Māori wahine Director was a good experience. It was a very professional and respectful environment.”

Simpson is currently a Director of the Auckland International Airport, Meridian Energy and Tainui Group Holdings.





Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.