New research: How recession can affect children’s long-term attitudes to money

Kirsty Wynn
By
4 mins to read
Ellie and Josh Gwilliam are involving their daughters Abigail 13 (left), Lottie 15, (right) and Johanna,16 (not pictured) in some of the smaller financial choices.

  • Report reveals Kiwi kids are losing experiences but gaining financial literacy through the recession.
  • Psychologist says the recession will shape how children choose to save and spend in the future
  • Experts urge parents to talk to children about budgets in a positive and age-appropriate way

Money worries and the financial stability of their children in the future are the biggest concerns for parents right now, according to a new report.

The OneChoice Kiwi Parenting report 2024 found nine

