Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

AI is already taking NZ jobs - what needs to be done

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The threat AI poses to a large number of jobs is not being addressed by politicians of any political leaning in New Zealand, Dr Andrew Lensen writes. Image / Getty Images

The threat AI poses to a large number of jobs is not being addressed by politicians of any political leaning in New Zealand, Dr Andrew Lensen writes. Image / Getty Images

OPINION

AI is taking jobs in New Zealand. Just the other week, we saw Spark publicly announce it will use AI to save millions of dollars in the next year. Spark is one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business