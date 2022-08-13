The Herald on Sunday.

New Zealand's best-read Sunday newspaper is getting a makeover.

As well as a revamped main book, the Herald on Sunday will next week launch a new lifestyle magazine, Reset, and today announces its editor - Jacqui Loates-Haver.

The news comes ahead of this Saturday's prestigious Voyager Media Awards, where the paper is nominated in the best front page category, among a dominant showing by NZME.

"Our readership is already more than that of our two competitors combined - but we are always looking at ways to bring our loyal readers more and adapt with the times," said Alanah Eriksen, who started as Herald on Sunday editor in February.

Reset magazine editor Jacqui Loates-Haver, left, and Herald on Sunday editor Alanah Eriksen.

"We will continue to do what we do best; break the big stories, cover live news events - both locally and globally - profile newsmakers and keep you informed on the latest trends. But we've had a makeover.

"There is of course all the pretty stuff - new colours, fonts and layouts designed by our talented team. But we're also very excited about the content."

Among a diverse new offering of columnists is dynamic young Pasifika law student Shaneel Lal, who was instrumental in getting conversion therapy banned in New Zealand, and sports writer Alice Soper, a staunch advocate for women's rugby.



Existing columnists return, including top broadcaster Heather du Plessis-Allan - who was recently awarded Best Breakfast/Drive Presenter at the Radio Awards - former deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett, Herald business editor at large Liam Dann and Labour's former campaign manager Hayden Munro.

Shaneel Lal and Alice Soper.

Existing columnists Hayden Munro, Paula Bennett and Heather Du Plessis-Allan.

The business section has also been beefed up and rebranded as Money to reflect a more premium offering, Eriksen said.

"As well as expert opinion, big reads and the latest on the property market and the technology sector, we are launching a new column called Consumer Watch, from HOS favourite Diana Clement, with practical tips on how to survive the cost of living crisis."

Eriksen said the sports pages were doubling in size too, to bring readers more game analysis, in-depth features and opinions from the country's best commentators.

Business writers Diana Clement and Liam Dann.

The paper before its relaunch.

She said the Spy section with man-about-town Ricardo Simich would continue to provide celebrity and society news with a touch of gossip.

"And now that events are back in full swing, you'll also spot the return of the Party People section, featuring photos from some of the country's most exclusive events."

"The political gallery will also bring readers all the behind-the-scenes goss in the Beehive Diaries column and there are a lot more surprises planned that we will reveal next Sunday," Eriksen said.

Meanwhile, Loates-Haver has joined the paper with more than 20 years experience in magazines and lifestyle content. Her last role was head of lifestyle, travel and features at NZME-owned BusinessDesk. She has also been the editor of Air New Zealand's in-flight magazine Kia Ora magazine, editor of New Idea and a PR manager for MediaWorks.

Spy editor Ricardo Simich. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

She said the name Reset reflected a Sunday state of mind.

"This is a magazine designed to relax and recharge the reader with stories that entertain and inspire - 32 pages of mood boosting content that is warm, witty and relatable.

''If you want a fresh take on the world of celebrity, engaging real-life stories, a bumper recipe section for the week ahead, fashion, beauty, home and travel, Reset will be your new weekend read."

Readers will get two magazines in one with the Sunday Travel magazine joining Reset with its own cover and dedicated section.

Travel editor Stephanie Holmes said it will continue to be the go-to destination for Kiwis looking for holiday ideas, tips and inspiration.

"If there's anything the past two-plus years have taught us, it's how invaluable a good holiday is, whether that's a staycation close to home, a mini-break around the country, or - now borders are open - a long-awaited trip overseas.

"Sunday Travel will be there for every step of the journey - from daydreaming, to planning, to booking, to tips and tricks for all the amazing things you can do when you get there."

To celebrate the relaunch, readers can be in to win a trip for two to one of 15 US destinations, plus $5000 spending money, thanks to Hawaiian Airlines and House of Travel.