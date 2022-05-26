NZ Herald, NZME dominant in Voyager Media Award nominations

The Sky Tower has been lit up in the colours of NZ Herald's 90% Project to celebrate the country hitting the 80 per cent fully vaccinated figure. Video / Chris Tarpey / Jed Bradley

The NZ Herald, NZME websites and newspapers and the company's journalists are dominant in this year's prestigious Voyager Media Awards.

The NZ Herald is once again a finalist for News Website of the Year and News App of the Year, the two biggest digital awards. The Herald has won both awards for each of the past two years.

NZME's Business Desk website is also up for Website of the Year.

The NZ Herald and Weekend Herald are finalists for best metropolitan and best weekend paper respectively while NZME's Rotorua Daily Post will be looking to retain the title of best regional newspaper and Kāpiti News is up for Community Newspaper of the Year. Viva and Canvas are vying to be Magazine of the Year.

The Herald's 90% Project is up for Editorial Campaign of the Year along with The Brains Trust, a special series focused on dementia.

"The scale and depth of the nominations are testament to the extraordinary journalism and work of our newsrooms over the past year," said NZME managing editor Shayne Currie.

"From exclusive and indepth news reporting to investigative journalism and feature writing; and from production, design, photography, video, cartooning to innovative digital storytelling, our NZME journalists are represented in every possible newsroom discipline.

"In a day and age of misinformation, it is heartening to see high-quality, trusted journalism shining through."

Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner in Auckland on August 20.

Voyager Media Awards, NZME finalists

Website of the Year: nzherald.co.nz; businessdesk.co.nz

App of the Year: NZ Herald

Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year: NZ Herald

Weekend Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald

Regional Newspaper of the Year: Rotorua Daily Post

Community Newspaper of the Year: Kāpiti News

Best newspaper magazine: Canvas, Viva

Best newspaper front page: Herald on Sunday, Weekend Herald

The 90% Project has been nominated for best editorial project at this year's Voyager Media Awards. Photo / NZME

Best editorial project: The 90% Project, NZ Herald; The Brains Trust, NZ Herald

Best coverage of a major news event: Auckland supermarket terror attack, NZ Herald; The Fall of Afghanistan, Kurt Bayer/NZ Herald

Best innovation in digital storytelling: Transmission Gully fly-through, NZ Herald

Reporter of the Year: David Fisher

Best Junior Reporter: Adam Pearse

Best individual investigation: Tom Dillane, The death of Olivia Podmore; Jared Savage, NZ's meth crisis

Reporter finalists: Steve Braunias, Kim Knight (arts and culture); Anna Leask, Jared Savage (crime); Alison Smith (environment); Kurt Bayer, Jamie Morton (general); Kim Knight, Juliette Sivertsen (lifestyle); Felix Desmarais (local government); Jamie Morton (science); Nicholas Jones (social issues health, education)

Political journalist of the year: Claire Trevett, Thomas Coughlan, Audrey Young

Business Journalist of the Year: Jane Phare, Matt Nippert

Sports journalist of the Year: Neil Reid

Regional Journalist of the Year: Felix Desmarais

Best data journalism: Chris McDowall, Keith Ng, NZ Herald; Andy Fyers, BusinessDesk

Best headline or hook: Nicholas Sorensen

Feature Writer of the Year (short-form): Steve Braunias, Simon Wilson

Feature Writer of the Year (long-form): Simon Wilson

Junior Feature Writer of the Year: Katie Harris

Best first-person essay or feature: Matt Nippert, Simon Wilson

Feature writing finalists: Steve Braunias, Tom Dillane (general); Jared Savage (crime and justice)

Day 5 of the anti-mandate protest at Parliament earlier this year. George Heard has been nominated for photographer of the year for his work for the NZ Herald. Photo / George Heard

Photographer of the Year: George Heard, Brett Phibbs

Photography finalists: Babiche Martens (features), Brett Phibbs (news); John Cowpland (sport); Mike Scott (photo story-essay)

Best documentary: The Brains Trust

Best feature video: Mike Scott

Best Columnist: Liam Dann, Kim Knight, Simon Wilson

Cartoonist of the Year: Rod Emerson, Guy Body

Best reviewer: Simon Wilson

Editorial Leader of the Year: Hamish Fletcher, Stephanie Holmes

Student Journalist of the Year: Emily Moorhouse, Jem Traylen (BusinessDesk)