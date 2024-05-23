The first New Zealanders rescued from New Caledonia say they're relieved to be home. Video / NZHerald

A Christchurch couple is anxiously awaiting their rescue from riot-torn Noumea as their vital heart medication slowly depletes and chaos continues around them.

Sarah, 67, and William Hughes-Games, 82, poured over information on the different Pacific Islands to find the perfect spot to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary and the completion of their new home.

“We wanted a shortish time away to soak up the sun, eat seafood and go snorkelling,” Sarah said.

They flew out to New Caledonia on May 13 and began to settle into their idyllic accommodation in Noumea.

The pair ventured out to the streets, expecting to be met with the tropical paradise they were promised, but instead saw burning tyres, pallets, branches and trucks covering the road.

“That night we smelt and saw smoke and heard gunshots and watched helicopters flying over,” Sarah said.

Sarah Hughes-Games from Christchurch said her holiday turned into a nightmare when the riots began.

Sarah said after that everything came tumbling down, a new frightening development each day. First, the airports and shops closed and then a state of emergency and curfew was imposed.

“Looting and burning of cars and property got worse and the roads close to us were blocked off with pallets, tin, trucks and anything our neighbours could find to prevent the rioters coming down their streets,” Sarah said.

They relied on friends in New Zealand to keep them informed on the updates.

“We listened in horror to the reports of the riots increasing in intensity.”

They had registered on Safe Travel but waited days for any communication from MFAT. They have since had a few phone calls, but have had no communication about the mercy flights.

William Hughes-Games' vital heart medication is quickly running out.

The couple are both on daily heart medications and have only brought enough to last their original trip length.

“So knowing when we are leaving is rather important,” Sarah said.

“We know there has been a flight out but have not heard any more information from anyone.

“The disappointment, the distress ... and the frustration are beginning to take their toll and we very much would like to hear news concerning our trip back home.”

A second round of 49 Kiwis was evacuated from New Caledonia via Brisbane with the help of French forces on Wednesday night, landing in the early hours of Thursday, after the initial mercy flight landed in Auckland on Tuesday night.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters said there would be more flights this week.

The first evacuation flight to repatriate New Zealand tourists from New Caledonia at Magenta Airport Noumea. Photo / NZDF

“The number one objective here is you have New Zealanders in a situation of danger and our job was to ensure we did our utmost to get them out,” Peters said.

“And I am confident we can do that”.

Before the first flight’s departure, Peters spoke of the “situation of danger” the Kiwis had unwittingly found themselves in and the work done to get them home.

When asked how many NZDF flights would be put on, Peters said, “we will see who wants to come”, before saying other countries were also asking for help in getting their citizens out.

Peters would not reveal what those countries were.

He said there had been “a lot of hard work from the foreign affairs team” and others involved in starting the mission to get Kiwis home.

He said he was “grateful” for the help from French authorities, who also believed they could ensure a safe passage to the airport for the 50-strong first lot of New Zealanders to leave the island.

Peters said the list of New Zealanders who wanted help in Noumea was “300-plus”.































