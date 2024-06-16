Police boat scours West Auckland waterway for missing Te Atatū woman Monica Reid

A police boat scours West Auckland waterway for missing Te Te Atatū woman Monica Reid.

Police have launched a large search and rescue operation for missing Te Atatū woman Monica Reid.

The operation is being conducted amid serious concerns over the welfare of the 26-year-old, who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

“Monica remains missing, and inquiries remain ongoing to locate her,” the police said today in a statement.

A temporary base at the Waitemata Rowing Club has been established with multiple search groups in attendance.

Those currently at the Taikata Sailing Club include frontline police, the Police Maritime Unit, Land SAR (search and rescue), police SAR and detectives.

Police at Henderson Creek join in the search for Monica Reid. Photo / NZME

A photographer at the scene said specialist teams were using an unmanned aerial vehicle to conduct searches along Henderson Creek.

The police helicopter is also involved in the search with the maritime unit conducting a shoreline search from their vessel.

Police are urgently seeking sightings of Reid, who was last seen on Matipo Rd on the Te Atatū Peninsula.

“Monica has been reported missing by her family and there are concerns for her welfare,” the police statement said.

Monica Reid, 26, has been missing since Friday. Photo / NZ Police

Her brother Francis Lucian Reid has created an official missing persons post.

“We all just want her to be safe and we hope she’s found soon,” he said.

A family member said Reid “is a much-loved friend, sister and aunty”.

Police have launched a search and rescue operation in Henderson Creek. Photo / NZME

She is believed to be wearing a purple/pink puffer jacket.

“If you think you may have seen Monica since yesterday afternoon, or have information which might help us find her, please call 111.”