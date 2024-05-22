The first New Zealanders rescued from New Caledonia say they're relieved to be home. Video / NZHerald

The second round of 100 Kiwis is being evacuated from New Caledonia via Brisbane with the help of French forces this evening after the initial mercy flight landed in Auckland last night.

One stranded New Zealander told Newstalk ZB approximately 100 Kiwis left Chateau Royale and were heading to Magenta Airport outside the city centre to then be transported by French security staff to La Tontauta International Airport.

“(We are) then getting on a French Military flight to Brisbane along with 100 Australians.

“From there, the NZDF will operate the Boeing 757 returning into Auckland at approximately 2:30am tomorrow morning.”

They also said no clearance was given for an NZDF or ADF Hercules to land because French President Emmanuel Macron would arrive around 1:30pm.

“The area around all the hotels and resorts are teaming with Gendarmes and French GIGN Special Forces.”

Another New Zealander told the Herald that Chateau Royale is the staging point for New Zealand evacuations.

Alex Smeele said the group of New Zealanders expected to be escorted to La Magenta airport where they would be then taken to La Tontouta Airport.

“From there, we’ll be taking a larger French military plane (similar to a commercial plane) to Brisbane,” he said.

“They’re then working on getting a larger NZDF aircraft there, like a Poseidon or 757-2k2 to take us home from there.

“I imagine if all that goes ahead, we’ll be home around 2am.”

Today’s mercy flight from New Caledonia comes after nearly 50 high-priority New Zealanders arrived at Auckland Airport around 10pm last night in rainy, foggy conditions.

Among them were Mike and Christine Reilly from Kerikeri who said they were grateful to be back in New Zealand after a “frightening” eight days.

They had arrived in Noumea with no notice there was unrest. “We were dropped by Air New Zealand right in the middle of it,” Mike Reilly said. “So as soon as we got off the plane, it was going off and they didn’t say anything ... It was very, very scary getting from the airport to the hotel.”

Mike and Christine Reilly from Kerikeri were on the first NZDF flight back from Noumea after riots broke out in New Caledonia last week. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson said: “A New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) C-130 took off from New Caledonia 6.45pm yesterday (Tuesday 21 May) to begin bringing home New Zealanders who have been stranded in New Caledonia since violent protests erupted last week.”

“The flight was carrying 48 passengers with the most pressing needs from Noumea to Auckland. New Zealand consular staff in Noumea will continue to prioritise passengers for flights on a needs basis.

“MFAT is working with France and Australia on a further flight today, to bring another group back to New Zealand via Brisbane, using French and New Zealand aircraft.

“Logistical arrangements for today’s flight and subsequent flights are still being worked through by MFAT and NZDF staff.

A spokesperson from Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ office said they are working hard with France and Australia to ensure that further assisted departure flights can operate in the coming days and aim to get anyone who wants to return back to New Zealand in the near future.

“The configuration and routes of flights may change – it’s a day-by-day logistics exercise with the French and Australians.”

‘We did our utmost to get them out’ - Peters

There would be more mercy flights throughout the rest of this week, Peters said. He could not say how many flights would be put on, saying: “We will see who wants to come.”

Peters said there had been “a lot of hard work from the Foreign Affairs team” and others involved in starting the mission to get Kiwis home.

He said he was “grateful” for the help from French authorities, who also believed they could ensure a safe passage to the airport for the 50-strong first lot of New Zealanders to leave the island.

“The number one objective here is you have New Zealanders in a situation of danger and our job was to ensure we did our utmost to get them out,” Peters said.

“And I am confident we can do that”.

A C-130 Hercules took off from Auckland Whenuapai Airbase heading to New Caledonia to rescue stranded Kiwis. Photo / NZH

Peters said the list of New Zealanders who wanted help in Noumea was “300-plus”.

Peters earlier said New Zealanders in New Caledonia have faced a challenging few days and bringing them home has been an urgent priority for the Government.

“We want to acknowledge the support of relevant authorities, both in Paris and Noumea, in facilitating this flight,” he said.

“The situation in New Caledonia remains dynamic, and New Zealand officials are continuing to work with French counterparts and other partners, especially Australia, to understand what is needed to ensure the safety of our people there.”