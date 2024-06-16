PM Christopher Luxon in Japan. Further violence in Gaza sees death on both sides. Princess Catherine makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis. Video / NZ Herald

A person has been critically injured following a two-vehicle crash in West Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the intersection of Great North Rd and Felgrove St in Glendene, after a car and a motorcycle collided shortly after 3pm.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries,” police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response unit went to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.”

One lane is blocked and traffic management was being put in place at the scene.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area.