A police investigation into a sudden death in New Brighton, Christchurch has found it is not suspicious. Photo / George Heard

A woman’s sudden death at the centre of a major police probe in Christchurch is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were alerted to a person in critical condition in the seaside suburb of New Brighton about 7.20pm on Monday.

“The person was transported to hospital, however, sadly they passed away sometime later,” said a police spokesperson.

The death was initially treated as unexplained.