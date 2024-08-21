When asked about the cost of the hub, Greater Wellington Regional Council transport committee chair Thomas Nash said it was “hard to tell” if the project would be signed off if proposed today.

In an interview with NZME, Nash said “This would’ve been signed off under a different arrangement for funding and transport settings.

“I don’t think that everything has to be brutal and ugly for public transport. We’re in a new step of funding constraints now and I think the projects that would be signed off from now on will take those [aspects] into account, for sure.”

“We get the message from the Government that they want to spend less on public transport infrastructure,” Nash said, adding the Paraparaumu bus hub was designed for maximum public amenity, to make public transit more attractive to people.

Nash said they had tried to put together a transport hub to “stand the test of time for decades to come,” with large bus shelters and a walkway built to last.

“[It] might seem like a lot right now, but over time it will pay itself off in benefits – we’re sure.”

The transport hub opens on Sunday, August 25.

The New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi funded 51% of the bus shelters and surrounding infrastructure, with Metlink picking up the remaining 49%.

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain said the transport hub is designed to meet the demand of more than 440,000 bus and rail journeys a month.

In an update on the project in 2022, she explained why they had opted for “living roofs” on the shelters.

“In a first for Metlink, we will install distinctive living-roof bus shelters. As well as being very attractive, they will contribute to the overall sustainability theme and green credentials of the transport hub.”

She said that coupled with new signage and Real Time Information displays the outcome should be “a great customer experience”.

In the same update, a Kāpiti Coast District Council spokesperson said the upgrade would “transform” Paraparaumu’s town centre.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow had previously said she was “thrilled” to see the vision of a “people-friendly, safe and convenient plaza and transport hub coming to life”.

Construction on the two bus shelters started in September 2022. In December 2023, the transport hub was expected to open in March 2024, but that was pushed out to June. The site is now officially opening this Sunday, August 25.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.