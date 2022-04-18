Penny Gaylor.

Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

In the next financial year, which for GWRC starts July 1, as the next operating year, we are working to the second year of our Long Term Plan.

In the years in between Long Term Plans, we produce Annual Plans. These plans contain any changes to the Long Term Plan for that year, and the proposed budget and funding impact statements for that financial year.

There are no significant or material changes planned for our work programme for 2022/23 from what we set out in our 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

However, there are some unplanned cost increases relating to two bulk water supply network improvement projects, but these don't affect the Kāpiti Coast as KCDC manages our local water supplies. Therefore these projects are funded through a water levy charged to territorial authorities, rather than through Greater Wellington's rates.

The 2022/23 Annual Plan is currently being finalised and will be adopted by council on June 30. The final adopted Annual Plan will be made available through the Greater Wellington website within one month of adoption. Printed copies will also be made available at local libraries as well if anyone would like to see those.

The Annual Plan 2022/23 material is now live on our website.

Here's a taste of GWRC activities specific to the Kapiti Coast in the year ahead.

Queen Elizabeth Park Master Planning focused on public spatial planning to determine how recreation, restoration and other park uses can be developed and managed over time.

Queen Elizabeth Park Restoration with further planting of natives, weed control, hydrology monitoring, rewetting of peatlands.

Implementation of floodplain management plan in Waikanae and Ōtaki through analysis of Waikanae River gravel build-up, and planned repairs to Ōtaki River groynes.

Trial new wheelchair accessible vehicle service models in Porirua and Kāpiti to support Metlink's Total Mobility scheme.

Development of the Whaitua programme on how we approach land and water management and decision making in the Kāpiti Whaitua.

Paraparaumu Station bus stops redevelopment which is part of Kāpiti Coast District Council's redevelopment of the Paraparaumu Transport Hub, for which we will provide a range of new bus stop infrastructure, including high-capacity passenger shelters, network information and signage.