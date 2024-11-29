New Zealand authorities have been involved in an international operation that seized 1400 tonnes of drugs, including tonnes of cocaine on a “narco sub” bound for Oceania.
The six-week Operation Orion involved agencies from 62 countries, stopped six semi-submersible vessels and seized 225 tonnes of cocaine.
One of the vessels was intercepted 2000km southwest of Clipperton Island, a remote, uninhabited French coral atoll in the Pacific Ocean, carrying five tonnes of the drug from Colombia. Five people on board were detained.
New Zealand Customs intelligence, investigations, and enforcement group manager Terry Brown confirmed they were involved in “this multi-agency operation”.
“We are part of an international network of like-minded law enforcement partners, including New Zealand Police,” Brown said.
Captain Manuel Rodríguez, director of the Colombian Navy’s anti-narcotics unit, told the Guardian the Pacific route is a new one drug traffickers have opened for “narco subs”. These are semi-submersible stealth vessels that mostly sit underwater, making them hard to spot.
“The vessel was found in the middle of nowhere, close to 3000 miles [4800km] off the Colombian coast heading to Australia and New Zealand,” Rodríguez said.
Colombian Navy chief of naval operations staff Vice Admiral Orlando Enrique Grisales told reporters it is the third “narco sub” identified on the route.
“Cocaine has historically been difficult to get in New Zealand, but we’ve seen a doubling of reported use in the last two years to 2.4%. We’re concerned that people may not be aware of quite how addictive it is,” Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said.
“Police carry out investigations that aim to dismantle and disrupt the supply of cocaine to New Zealand communities. We aim to have a balanced approach to the drug market, including cocaine, by targeting organised crime groups while seeing individual drug use as primarily a health issue.”
The spokesperson said New Zealand is often a trans-shipment point and cocaine seized is frequently destined for other locations.
“Last year under Operation Hydros, New Zealand Police, working in partnership with New Zealand Customs Service and the New Zealand Defence Force, recovered 3348kg of cocaine afloat in the ocean. This puts the total wholesale value over $580 million.”
