A new drug report has revealed a more than 90 per cent spike in the amount of cocaine being used in Aotearoa, and a tenfold increase in older Kiwis turning to cannabis.

The Drug Use in Aotearoa report, drawn by the NZ Drug Foundation from the NZ Health Survey, wastewater testing, and the NZ Drug Trends Survey, shows the volume of cocaine use grew by 93 per cent in 2022/23 when compared to the previous three years’ average.

The foundation’s executive director Sarah Helm put the shift down to a significant increase in international cocaine production and supply.

“We will be keeping a close eye on whether cocaine use continues to trend upwards, as it does have a higher risk of addiction and harm compared to other more common drugs like MDMA.”

She said the increase in consumption came despite recent record seizures of the drug by police and customs.

Earlier this year the Herald revealed more than 2.3kg of cocaine was consumed nationwide each week in June 2023 – the highest level recorded. It was just 600g per week when testing started in November 2018.

The new report also found cannabis use among 65 to 74 year olds increased more than tenfold in the past decade, with 6.4 per cent reporting using the substance in 2022/23, compared with 2012/13 when just 0.6 per cent had reported use.

Overall, it revealed there had been a 51 per cent increase in the number of adults who had used cannabis over the same period.

Cannabis use was also found to be highest among Māori, with 30 per cent reporting past year use.

The report also showed disabled people were nearly four times more likely to have used cannabis in the past week and more than twice as likely to have used it in the past year than non-disabled people.

Nealy 90 per cent of respondents to the NZ Drug Trends Survey said cannabis was easy or very easy to obtain. At the same time, the price was also reportedly decreasing.

Like cannabis, cocaine was also reportedly becoming easier to obtain but 23 per cent of respondents said the price was increasing.

Tāmaki Makaurau took out the title of highest cocaine use per capita, the report found.

A police spokesperson said the prevalence of cocaine has been building and combating its distribution is a focus for the police.

“Police carry out investigations that aim to dismantle and disrupt the supply of cocaine to New Zealand communities. We aim to have a balanced approach to the drug market, including cocaine, by targeting organised crime groups while seeing individual drug use as primarily a health issue.”

The spokesperson said New Zealand is often a trans-shipment point and cocaine seized is frequently destined for other locations.

“Last year under Operation Hydros, New Zealand Police, working in partnership with New Zealand Customs Service and the New Zealand Defence Force, recovered 3894kg of cocaine afloat in the ocean. This puts the total wholesale value over $580 million.”

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.



