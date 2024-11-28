This is why it was important to ensure clean needles are readily available.
Northland wastewater tests show that cocaine has gone from just under 10mg per day per 1000 people in 2022, to 44mg per day per 1000 people as of June this year.
According to the Wastewater Drug Testing in New Zealand for the second quarter - released in October - all districts countrywide recorded above-average cocaine use when compared with average consumption rates over the previous four quarters.
The wastewater testing programme had undergone expansion in 2023 and particularly impacted Northland’s data.
This was because the number of sites tested in the region increased from one to three.
Cocaine use across all sample sites equates to an estimated weekly social harm cost of $1.5 million.
“I think the main thing as a country is we need to ready ourselves for this, not just sit by and watch it unfold,” Helm said.
She said rhetoric that cocaine could become an even bigger problem was missing the point.
“I’m worried we’re actually seeing it becoming a bigger problem in New Zealand [now].”
“We can’t just keep thinking it might happen - I think it is happening.”
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime had warned smaller countries of increased international cocaine supply years prior, she said.
“Cocaine is a substance that New Zealand has not had a lot of experience with.”
Wilkins was interested to see whether demand increased over the next year especially if people had grown tired of meth and turned to cocaine.
Coastal areas in the United States were more likely to be dominated by cocaine - as seen in the latest study in New Zealand, he said.
Methamphetamine use and availability increase as you move further inland.
“Meth you can produce locally, out of your garden shed,” Wilkins said.