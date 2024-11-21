Police were unable to provide further details about the vessel, reportedly a skiff. The term is often used to describe a small sail or rowing boat.

“At this stage, efforts have been off information established during the police investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, director of the National Organised Crime Group, said the transnational organised crime group at the centre of Operation Fantail was believed to be facilitating the importation of 700kg of methamphetamine into New Zealand by sea.

He said police had uncovered two failed attempts by two separate shore parties who were trying to meet with a small craft off the coast of Northland.

The 3.5m skiff was last seen about 50km northeast of Kerikeri. Image / Google Maps

The attempts took place one day after the other.

Williams said the second failed attempt showed there was some serious concern for the small boat and those aboard.

Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand issued a mayday on Tuesday morning seeking the whereabouts of a 3.5m skiff.

All vessels in the area were requested to report their position, check their emergency beacons and monitor for any distress traffic.

Ten people from Northland and Auckland were charged with conspiracy to import a class A drug and participating in a criminal organised group, as a result of Operation Fantail.

All 10 appeared in court. Nine were remanded in custody and one person was currently on bail ahead of further appearances over the coming months.

Police found around $130,000 in cash, two rifles, four handheld GPS units and two satellite phones during 12 search warrants they carried out.

A small quantity of class C controlled drugs was also located, and a number of cellphones seized.

Williams said police were not ruling out further charges regarding the activities of the people arrested.

Customs had operations planning and intelligence staff at police headquarters in support of the investigation.