Police, the Royal New Zealand Air Force and vessels were in the Far North on Wednesday trying to find the boat, described as a 3.5m skiff with two people on board related to a meth importation case. Photo / NZME
Police were unable to provide further details about the vessel, reportedly a skiff. The term is often used to describe a small sail or rowing boat.
“At this stage, efforts have been off information established during the police investigation,” the spokesperson said.
Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, director of the National Organised Crime Group, said the transnational organised crime group at the centre of Operation Fantail was believed to be facilitating the importation of 700kg of methamphetamine into New Zealand by sea.