Police arrested 10 people as part of the international crime ring investigation Operation Fantail, but there are now fears for a small boat missing offshore from Northland. Photo / NZME

A small craft, believed to be involved with a transnational organised crime group, is missing at sea about 50km northeast of Kerikeri in Northland

Police, the Royal New Zealand Air Force and vessels in the area are trying to find the boat, described as a 3.5m skiff with two people on board.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, director of the National Organised Crime Group, said police have been investigating the boat as part of a drug importation and organised criminal investigation codenamed Operation Fantail.

The operation was targeting a transnational organised crime group which was believed to be facilitating the importation of 700kg of methamphetamine into New Zealand by sea.

“The investigation established that there were two failed attempts, made by two separate shore parties, on consecutive days to rendezvous with a small craft off the coast of Northland.