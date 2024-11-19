Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Search under way for small boat missing at sea off Northland coast as part of drug importation

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Police arrested 10 people as part of the international crime ring investigation Operation Fantail, but there are now fears for a small boat missing offshore from Northland. Photo / NZME

Police arrested 10 people as part of the international crime ring investigation Operation Fantail, but there are now fears for a small boat missing offshore from Northland. Photo / NZME

A small craft, believed to be involved with a transnational organised crime group, is missing at sea about 50km northeast of Kerikeri in Northland

Police, the Royal New Zealand Air Force and vessels in the area are trying to find the boat, described as a 3.5m skiff with two people on board.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, director of the National Organised Crime Group, said police have been investigating the boat as part of a drug importation and organised criminal investigation codenamed Operation Fantail.

The operation was targeting a transnational organised crime group which was believed to be facilitating the importation of 700kg of methamphetamine into New Zealand by sea.

“The investigation established that there were two failed attempts, made by two separate shore parties, on consecutive days to rendezvous with a small craft off the coast of Northland.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Once the second shore party failed to rendezvous, it was evident that there was some serious concern for the small boat and its occupants, and efforts are ongoing to locate the vessel.”

Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand issued a mayday on Tuesday morning seeking the whereabouts of a 3.5m skiff.

All vessels within 100m of the position were requested to report their position, check their emergency beacons and monitor for any distress traffic.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Williams said Operation Fantail involved Police National Organised Crime Group assisted by Customs.

Ten people from Northland and Auckland were charged with conspiracy to import a class A drug and participating in a criminal organised group.

The 3.5m skiff was last seen about 50km northeast of Kerikeri. Image / Google Maps
The 3.5m skiff was last seen about 50km northeast of Kerikeri. Image / Google Maps

All 10 have since appeared in court, with nine being remanded in custody and one person currently on bail ahead of further appearances over the coming months, he said.

Twelve search warrants were executed during the termination.

Approximately $130,000 in cash was located. Police also located two rifles, along with four handheld GPS units and two satellite phones.

A small quantity of class C controlled drugs was also located. A number of cell phones were also seized.

Enquiries are continuing and police cannot rule out further charges regarding the activities of the people arrested, Williams said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate