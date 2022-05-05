Voyager 2021 media awards
Nadia Lim on why she had to speak out against 'Eurasian fluff', cleavage criticism

6 minutes to read
Celebrity chef Nadia Lim has been accused of using showing off her sensuality in a My Food Bag prospectus photograph. Photo/Doug Sherring

By
Kim Knight

Feature Writer

Celebrity chef Nadia Lim counters "Eurasian fluff" claims and tells Kim Knight that leaders should use their influence to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Some people who climb up the ladder will push other people down,

