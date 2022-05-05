Nadia Lim. Photo / Instagram

OPINION:

If you started the week not knowing the name Simon Henry, you probably know it now.

He's the rich-lister who is the founder and chief executive of chemicals company DGL Group who is under fire - quite rightfully, might I add - for saying some appalling things about Nadia Lim - whose name I'm guessing you did know at the start of the week.

Masterchef winner and judge, co-founder of My Food Bag, creator of the lockdown TV cooking show, organic farmer - she's done and is doing a whole lot of things.

And she is probably somewhat reluctantly in the news today because of what Simon Henry said about her in a media interview - calling her "Eurasian fluff".

He was talking about My Food Bag not performing well since it was listed on the sharemarket. Here's what he had to say about the company's sharemarket prospectus document.

He was quoted as saying: "when you've got Nadia Lim, when you've got a little bit of Eurasian fluff in the middle of your prospectus with a blouse unbuttoned showing some cleavage, and that's what it takes to sell your script, then you know you're in trouble."

And he suggested that Lim uses her "sensuality" to sell her products. He was quoted as saying she was "a TV celebrity showing off her sensuality".

By the way, just for clarification, the only picture of Lim in the My Food Bag prospectus has her standing around a barbecue in a casual v-necked camisole top with jeans. The top has no buttons.

So he's talking out of his backside.

I think that Simon Henry has shown himself to be a complete turkey with these comments.

And I don't appear to be alone. The response has been pretty swift.

KiwiSaver provider Kiwi Wealth has added Henry's company, DGL Group, to its investment exclusions list. So Kiwi Wealth has blacklisted it.

Lim herself has said overnight that she didn't want to get involved in this whole thing but that changed on Wednesday night when she found herself sitting opposite a young flight attendant on a trip from Christchurch to Queenstown.

Lim said on social media: "I smiled at her and she smiled back at me and I actually felt a little bit emotional. She was a young woman of Asian descent, like myself ... and I thought: How do you feel when you hear things like that? Or read things like that?"

And what she's commenting on there, in particular, is Henry's description of her as "a bit of Eurasian fluff".

I don't think I've heard anyone refer to a woman as a "bit of fluff" since the 1990s. In fact, I'll tell you the year - it was 1997 and I was in London and a media company guy I was working for was going on about "bits of fluff".

So these comments from Henry in 2022 feel very old-school to me and, in my opinion, he deserves everything that's coming at him.

But I know there will be others who think there's nothing wrong with what he said. They'll look at the fact that he's successful and rich and probably be quite willing to turn a blind eye, because he's successful and rich.

But when someone tells a reporter to quote them, and then goes on to say what Simon Henry said about Nadia Lim and about all women of Asian descent - then that takes it to next-level ignorance and arrogance.

It does raise the question whether these types of things get blown out of proportion these days due to the simple fact that, as a society, we are very quick to get outraged on behalf of other people.

As Lim herself has said, she didn't want to get involved but then felt she had to when she realised how other women of Asian descent might be impacted by Henry's big mouth.

So if she wasn't going to make a noise about it, why am I? Why has Kiwi Wealth got involved and blacklisted Henry's company?

We are outraged - on behalf of Nadia Lim.