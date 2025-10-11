Advertisement
My message to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon: Stop playing tough – Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.

Tough love on young jobseekers won't fix the country's unemployment issues, Shane Te Pou says. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • The plan to deny benefits to unemployed young people living with parents is criticised as unfair.
  • Government policies are blamed for job shortages, with over 150,000 unemployed and fewer than 10,000 jobs advertised.
  • Calls are made to invest in housing, energy, education and health to create jobs and opportunities for youth.

Tēnā koe Prime Minister. When I heard you calling your new plan to deny access to benefits for unemployed young people living with their parents “tough love”, it reminded me of when you used the same phrase about another failed policy – bootcamps.

Your dismissive response to a

