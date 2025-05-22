The test would consider whether a young person “can reasonably be expected to rely on their parents or guardians for support”, according to Budget documents.

“With this announcement, we’re clearly saying that 18 and 19 year olds who don’t study or work and can’t support themselves financially, should be supported by their parents or guardians, not by the taxpayer,” Social Development Minister Louise Upston said.

The minister’s office said around 17,800 people aged 18 and 19 would not be eligible for Jobseeker Support in the first two years after the change.

It would not apply to people under 20 years old who were married, in a civil union or de facto relationship.

Young people could not expect to go automatically onto a benefit, Upston said. The change would strengthen financial incentives to work or pursue education or training.

Explaining the rationale for the change, Upston said the purpose of the welfare system was to support those who needed it the most.

Budget documents showed that it was forecast to save the Government $84 million a year from 2027.

Upston cited forecasts which showed that people under the age of 25 on Jobseeker Support would spend an average of 18 or more years on a benefit over their lifetime.

“This is a human tragedy,” Upston said. “We need to focus on the potential of one of New Zealand’s most powerful assets – our young people, and that’s why we are taking action.”

Government previously made several measures targeted at young beneficiaries, including a phone-based employment case management service, more places for job coaching, more work seminars, and a traffic light system which was designed to hold them to their obligations.

Green Party social development and employment spokesman Ricardo Menéndez March said the Government was “pulling the rug” on young people receiving income support.

“The Government has just told teenagers doing it tough that they are on their own. A lot of teenagers having to rely on benefits for support do not have family to lean on - the Government knows this, it just doesn’t care.”

It comes as Treasury expects unemployment to worsen over the next few years.

The jobless rate was now expected to be 5% over the next year, up from a forecast in December of 4.8%.

In 2027, unemployment is expected to be 4.8% - up from earlier forecasts of 4.5%.

Load more

Do you have questions about the Budget? Ask our experts - business editor at large Liam Dann, senior political correspondent Audrey Young and Wellington business editor Jenee Tibshraeny - in a Herald Premium online Q&A here at nzherald.co.nz at 9.30am, Friday, May 23.