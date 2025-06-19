“Nicola Willis pledged a 1000 per year net increase in social housing in Auckland, but they’re not going to do that. The only way they do that is if they count the houses the previous government funded.
“Chris Bishop and Tama Potaka said they would build more houses than the previous Labour Government - that would have been a decades-long record. Now they’re selling houses and going backwards in some regions.”
Green Party housing spokesperson Tabitha Paul claimed the cost of not housing people was far higher than providing the housing they needed.
“We know the wait list for public housing across the country is really high and homelessness is increasing, because we’re seeing it more on our streets,” she said.
“Kāinga Ora taking the narrow view that this might save them a few dollars will cost them more in their health fees, their justice fees and all the other ways the housing crisis manifests, when people are not properly housed.”
Housing Minister Chris Bishop ordered Kāinga Ora to deliver a turnaround plan that would ensure financial sustainability.
‘Commercial sense’
The agency’s plan is to refocus as a landlord, rather than a developer. The number of houses it owned would stabilise from next year.
Chief executive Matt Crockett said Kāinga Ora reviewed more than 460 social housing projects to ensure it was getting the best value for money and supplying houses in the areas of greatest need.
“These reviews were essential to ensuring we only progress new housing projects that make commercial sense and that we sell land which is surplus to our requirements, so we can get on a more financially sustainable footing.
“Our reviews have highlighted an abnormally high number of projects and land holdings that no longer make sense for Kāinga Ora, if we want to get ourselves in a better financial position.”