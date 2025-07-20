Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Government’s $6b infrastructure push faces criticism from the opposition

By Keiller MacDuff
RNZ·
6 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced $6b in construction projects starting this year. Photo / NZ Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced $6b in construction projects starting this year. Photo / NZ Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

By Keiller MacDuff of RNZ

The Opposition has dismissed the Government’s infrastructure announcement as a public relations stunt, while Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says the projects will create thousands of jobs and improve the nation’s productivity.

On Sunday, Luxon joined Minister for Economic Growth Nicola Willis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save